Stock Market Content ASX200 CBA BHP RIO FMG NCM Gold Lithium Nickel Copper DXY AUDUSD Elliott Wave Analysis.
Summary: Today, I present a bearish picture for the ASX200 Banks and Resources today. The USD to move lower and resources higher with a bank corrective rally, with resources and banks to rally the ASX200 should scoot along nicely higher - that said, the 7200 will see a Classic TradingLevels pattern.
Elliott Wave: ASX200 Wave C of (2).
Strategy ASX200 Stall at 7200 then a move to 7300.
Video chapters
00:00 S&P/ASX 200 (XJO)
19:42 Commonwealth Bank CBA / Bank Sector XXJ
20:24 IRON ORE BHP Group (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Fortescue Metals Group (FMG)
21:30 Newcrest Mining NCM / GOLD XAUUSD. Silver
24:25 AUDUSD / US Dollar DXY
26:12 Copper stocks
27:14 Nickel stocks
28:26 Lithium Stocks
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes weekly gains above 0.6700 ahead of China PMI, Fed’s favorite inflation
AUD/USD bulls occupy the driver’s seat while reversing the previous weekly losses around 0.6715 as traders await the key inflation clues from the US on Friday. Adding importance to the day’s Asian session are China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs) for March.
EUR/USD posts highest daily close since early February Premium
EUR/USD looks on its way to test March highs after posting the highest daily close in almost two months. The pair peaked at 1.0925 on Thursday and then settled around 1.0900. The DXY is under pressure on risk appetite. Key inflation data from the US and the Eurozone will be released on Friday.
Gold inks Bullish Pennant as yields drag ahead of Eurozone, United States inflation
Gold price grinds higher within a two-week-old bullish chart pattern, making rounds to $1,980 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the XAU/USD reverses the previous weekly loss ahead of the key inflation data from the United States and Eurozone.
Making a case for Binance Bicasso NFTs playing catalyst to BNB price recovery, $357 incoming?
BNB price is up three days in a row despite the legal tussle between the largest exchange by trading volume, its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
FTSE100 up for 4th day in a row, hits 2-week high
We’ve seen another positive day for European markets with the FTSE100 pushing up to its highest levels in 2 weeks, although it remains well short of reversing its March losses, unlike the DAX which has reversed nearly all its post 9th March decline.