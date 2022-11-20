Australian Stock Market Elliott Wave Technical Analysis Trading Levels ASX 200 Index (XJO), Forex AUDUSD, US Dollar DXY, Commonwealth Bank CBA, BHP Group (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), Newcrest Mining NCM, Australian 2 Yr
Government Bonds Yield. Technical Analysis Trading Strategies
ASX200 Market Summary: Banks and resources can edge higher out of their wave fours...
Elliott Wave Analysis: ASX200 (v) upwards
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Currently holding Long positions through Wave v)
Video Chapters
00:00 ASX200 (XJO)
11:44 Banks CBA, NAB, BEN WBC...
13:17 Iron Ore BHP RIO FMG
17:10 Lithium ETF & Stocks
26:14 Newcrest Mining NCM / GOLD XAUUSD
28:18 AUDUSD / DXY US Dollar
32:47 Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
