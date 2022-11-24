S&P/ASX 200 INDEXASX: XJO Australian Stock Market Elliott Wave Technical Analysis Trading Levels , Forex AUDUSD, US Dollar DXY, Commonwealth Bank CBA, BHP Group (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), Newcrest Mining NCM, Australian 2 Yr Government Bonds Yield. Technical Analysis Trading Strategies.
ASX200 Market Summary: Banks and resources can edge higher out of their wave fours.
Elliott Wave Analysis: ASX200 iii of (v) of v) upwards towards 7300.
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Long.
Video Chapters:
00:00 ASX200 (XJO).
11:07 Banks CBA, NAB, BEN WBC.
13:53 Iron Ore BHP RIO FMG.
25:22 Lithium Stocks.
26:59 Newcrest Mining NCM / GOLD XAU/USD.
28:32 AUDUSD / DXY US Dollar.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes a test of 200-day EMA on conquering 0.6700 resistance
The AUD/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a 10-pips range in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset has turned sideways after printing a fresh weekly high at 0.6778 amid a quiet market mood on account of Thanksgiving Day.
EUR/USD turns dry above 1.0400 amid quiet market mood, Eurozone Gas price structure eyed
EUR/USD is displaying a lackluster performance in the Tokyo session after resurfacing from the critical support of 1.0382. The Euro pair is oscillating above the round-level support of 1.0400. EUR/USD is likely to remain in the grip of bulls as the risk appetite theme has not faded yet.
Gold advances towards $1,760 as Fed looks to halt bigger rate hike culture
Gold price has attempted a recovery after declining to near $1,754.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal remained sideways on Thursday due to less volume as United States markets were closed on account of Thanksgiving Day.
Cardano: A new yearly low before the bounce
Cardano price has suffered a vicious downtrend move throughout November. Ss price consolidates, the technicals suggest a bounce occurs while on-chain metrics hint that investors are considering securing profits sooner than later.
US Dollar continues to weaken, following Fed minutes
The U.S. Dollar was lower across the board on Thursday, as markets reacted to the latest Fed minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee confirmed that it could be prepared to pivot from aggressive rate hikes in coming months.