ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
ASX 200 (XJO) Technical Analysis: expect Banks and Indices to be lower. Crude, copper, Iron Ore are all lower, so expect resource stocks to drop lower
Trading Levels: ASX200 Support 7200
ASX200 Elliott Wave: iv of (c) of iv) towards 7200
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Neutral to short
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
