ASX200 CBA BHP FMG IRON ORE COPPER AUDUSD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: The ASX requires the 6800 as the tested support to confirm a trend into new highs. I also take a look at the long term Elliott Wave count for BHP and RIO as a Bullish and Bearish Elliott Wave count
ASX 200 Technical Analysis:6700 is the market support and stops should go under this level
Trading Levels: Market Support is the Medium Level (ML65) 6500 with Resistance at Minor Level mTL8|6800
ASX200 Elliott Wave: Wave iv Elliott Wave Triangle completed is what I'm trying to figure out.
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Risk On.
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
