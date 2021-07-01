Technical Analysis Elliott Wave ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD NCM
S&P/ASX 200 Technical Analysis Overview: The Wave iv) corrective pattern appears to still be in play until late Thursday.
ASX 200 Technical Analysis: CBA has retraced to its 38.2% as Wave iv) this will support the ASX200 and with a move higher in due course.
Trading Levels: ASX200 support 7250 and 7200
ASX200 Elliott Wave:Wave iv) still in progress, being dominated by the finance sector which we can see in CBA Wave iv) pattern
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Long abov 7300
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
