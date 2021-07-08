Technical Analysis Elliott Wave ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD NCM DXY
ASX 200 Technical Analysis Overview: Just completed its wave four correction.
Thursday can open high and trade lower for the day which in turn creates the buying opportunity for the ASX200
Trading Levels: ASX200 Support on Sub group1 7330 creates long trades
ASX200 Elliott Wave:Wave (i) of v)
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Buy the retracement the abc as Wave (ii) see video for details
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1800
EUR/USD makes efforts to make a recovery back to the $1.800 level on Thursday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. MACD throws caution for aggressive buying bids.
GBP/USD: Wednesday's Doji teases bulls around 1.3800
GBP/USD remains sidelined near 1.3800 amid Thursday’s Asian session, following a volatile day that marked a candlestick suggesting trend-reversal. The odds of the pair’s up-moves also benefit from the moves beyond 200-DMA, as well as inside the falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Gold snaps six-day uptrend to poke $1,800 on downbeat sentiment
Souring risk appetite weighs on the gold (XAU/USD) prices amid early Thursday. That said, the yellow metal registers a 0.18% intraday loss of around $1,800, down for the first time since June 29. ECB special meeting, US Jobless Claims will be the key.
Shiba Inu is a compelling opportunity above $0.00000936
Shiba Inu price has been engaged in a multi-week bottoming process that illustrates an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern and a precise trigger. The completion of the right shoulder should be near as SHIB seeks a rally of 80% based on the measured move of the pattern.
FOMC minutes break no new ground on policy or bond timing
The Federal Reserve taper discussion is out in the open, but unlike its mention in the April FOMC minutes, which sparked considerable volatility, markets took almost no notice of the commentary. “Substantial further progress” not yet evident for the whole FOMC.