Asia Market Update: ASX 200 lags, Aussie REITS down heavily; CN, HK, TW closed for holidays; Attention shifts to Europe on quiet day in Asia; UK, CH, NO, TR rate decisions today.

General trend

- Australia ASX 200 down heavily -1.6%. Energy, Resources and Financials all down >1%, but it is Aussie REITS down >3% that has caught the eye on a light day with no specific news seen thus far.

- Aussie REIT Charter Hall (CHC.AU) is trading at a 52-week low.

- Limited activity in Asia with China, HK and Taiwan on holiday at the traditional Dragon Boat races.

- After last week’s bid by Hong Kong for crypto firms to set up in HK amid tightening US crypto regulations, today Singapore granted Ripple approval for a license which will enable it to offer a regulated digital-payment token.

- US equity FUTs slightly down.

- After another high UK core CPI of 7.1% v 6.8%e (highest since early 1990s), tonight is the UK BOE rate decision; Joined by rate decisions from Switzerland, Norway, Turkey, Indonesia and Philippines.

Looking ahead

- Later today UK, Swiss, Norway, Turkey, Indonesia and Philippines rate decisions.

- Thu night US Fed Chair Power Senate testimony.

- Fri Jun 23 China, Taiwan (Dragon Boat festival) – holiday, markets closed.

- Fri JP CPI.

- Fri night US Prelim PMIs.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,305.

- Charter Hall (CHC.AU) Trades at 52-week low; Aussie REITs underperform.

- Australia Treasurer: To finalize RBA Governor appointment in coming weeks - financial press.

- New Zealand May Trade Balance (NZD): 0.04B v 0.43B prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng closed for holiday

- Hong Kong Q1 Current Account: $41.3B v $59.7B prior [overnight update].

- Shanghai Composite closed for holiday on Jun 22-23rd.

- China May Swift Global Payments (CNY): 2.5% v 2.3% prior [highest since Jan 2022].

- China PBOC Official Guo: Call for deepening auditing rectification in financial system [overnight update].

- China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning: US Pres Biden calling China Pres Xi a dictator is absurd and extremely irresponsible; Remarks seriously violated China's political dignity [overnight update].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 open -0.4% at 33,438.

- Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Jun 16]: Japan buying of foreign bonds ¥1.056T v ¥14.7B prior; Foreign buying of Japan stocks: ¥535.1B v 1.325T prior.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- BOJ's Noguchi: Japan's economy to recover moderately - prepared speech.

South Korea

- Kospi opens -0.3% at 2,575.

Other Asia

- Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla: Plans to use the overnight rate as reference for transactions [overnight update].

- Ripple receives in-principle regulatory approval for digital payment license in Singapore.

North America

- (US) FED CHAIR POWELL: LIKELY TO RAISE RATES IN COMING MONTHS; SEE RATES 'SOMEWHAT' HIGHER BY YEAR END; Job market is 'very tight' but getting better - HOUSE TESTIMONY TEXT.

- (US) Fed's Goolsbee (Voter): Decision last week was close call for me; Perfectly appropriate to have a reconnaissance mission now.

- (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Summary of Deliberations: Increasingly concerned that the disinflationary momentum required to lower inflation back to 2% could be waning.

- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter): Some further slowing in labor market may be necessary; Monetary policy has not been restrictive long enough for its effects to be felt, so prudent to wait.

Europe

- (UK) JUNE CBI INDUSTRIAL TRENDS TOTAL ORDERS: -15 V -18E.

- (DE) ECB's Schnabel (Germany): Domestic inflation driven by profits and wages.

- Ukraine Energy Minister says that Russia gas flows through Ukraine may stop in 2024 due to 2019 5-yr Agreement likely not being renewed next year.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.5%, ASX 200 -1.6%, Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%; Dax -0.6%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.0983-1.1001 ; JPY 141.62-142.89 ; AUD 0.6758-0.6807 ; NZD 0.6187-0.6221.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,939/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $72.16/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.8930lb.