ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD NCM Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: We have taken profit at 7300 and now waiting for the next trade set up. Iron Ore is softer, so expect RIO FMG BHP lower.
ASX 200 Technical Analysis:7300 is the resistance and in a few days the banks will have topped, which in turn will drag the ASX200 lower.
Trading Levels: ASX200 Resistance 73000, remembering the 7200 is the old Covid high so we can expected swings now
ASX200 Elliott Wave:Wave v of (v)
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Neutral
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
