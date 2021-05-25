ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD NCM Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Iron Ore and copper have further downside, they are in a larger corrective pattern but only in their first leg down and of course affecting resource stocks.
The strength for the ASX200 will come from the banks as they are in an uptrend
ASX 200 Technical Analysis:Bullish ASX200 and banks and bearish resources
Trading Levels: Support at 7000
ASX200 Elliott Wave:Wave c of (ii)
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Looking for a long trade set up above 7050
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Holds gains above 1.2200 inside weekly trading range
EUR/USD stays firmer, attacks the short-term range’s resistance line. EUR/USD takes round to 1.2220 amid the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The currency major keeps Friday’s recovery moves inside a one-week-long rectangle.
GBP/USD: Chances are on the upside, with gains beyond 1.4200 on the cards
The GBP/USD pair ended Monday little changed in the 1.4150 price zone, up from a daily low of 1.4111. The advance was a result of a weaker dollar, which in turn followed the lead of US government bond yields.
Gold keeps chipping away at critical resistance
Gold is firm at the start of the week, testing critical resistance. The price of gold is rising 0.11% at the time of writing, riding the 10 and 20 EMAs on the 4-hour chart while the greenback languishes near four-month lows.
Bitcoin price looks primed to rebound after a 50% sell-off
Bitcoin price appears to be developing a head-and-shoulders pattern on its daily chart. To form the pattern's right shoulder, BTC needs to rebound to $42,000. A spike in selling pressure around this price point could lead to a sell-off that sends Bitcoin to $14,000.
Tech stocks lead the way higher for equities
It has been a good start to the week for equities, with gains in both Europe and the US, led by tech stocks which have put in a solid afternoon of gains on Wall Street.