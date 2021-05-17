ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD and GOLD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Iron Ore is down 9.5% so related stocks will feel that. The AU banks still have further to climb and this can lift the ASX200 higher
ASX 200 Technical Analysis:Bearish with a move to the next level 6900
Trading Levels: The Support at 7000
ASX200 Elliott Wave: Wave iii of (v)
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Long
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the front foot around mid-1.2100s amid mildly bid S&P 500 Futures
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s recovery moves above 1.2100. S&P 500 Futures remains bid for the third consecutive day, mixed US data cools down tapering concerns. UN refrains from direct meddling in Gaza, China blames the US. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD: Bulls battle key hurdle around 1.4100
GBP/USD stays inside a choppy range near 1.4100. One-week-old horizontal area, short-term falling trend line guards immediate upside. MACD conditions suggest bulls rolling up the sleeves. Sustained trading above key support lines, 100-SMA favor buyers.
NZD/USD bulls seek a break of the key daily resistance
NZD/USD is starting the day flat in a quiet beginning to the week while investors concentrate on what may come of a mix of conflicting US and global data vs reflationary prospects.
Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price is at a pivotal point, resulting in a 40% upswing or 30% sell-off. A swift surge beyond $0.522 and a retest of this level confirms a bullish outlook. If DOGE slices through the $0.351, it will put an end to the optimistic narrative.
AMC Entertainment Holdings surges on triangle breakout, targets $14.54 and $20
AMC has done it again and in the process is stealing the GameStop crown. Supposedly a movie about the whole GameStop saga is in the works, but if AMC has its way it will be stealing the show. Coming to an AMC theatre near you: "AMC to the moon". AMC closed Thursday at $12.77 for a nice gain of 23.7%, thank you very much.