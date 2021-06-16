ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD NCM Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Possible top in play for the ASX200 XJO
ASX 200 Technical Analysis:In Elliott wave terms we are at a top of very close to it, the banks could take the ASX200 higher.
Resource are on the softer side, plus the US 10 Year yields have spiked and looking to move higher placing pressure on stocks and gold.
Trading Levels: ASX200 Resistance 7400
ASX200 Elliott Wave:Wavevof (v) of v) of 5 of (3)
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Thursday is normally the bear day in the Weekly Bullish Cycle, If Friday is bearish we will look to short.
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
