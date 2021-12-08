ASX 200 Index CBA, ANZ, BHP, RIO & FMG Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading Strategies https://tradinglounge.com.
ASX200 Overview:ASX200 Elliott Wave Triangle pattern Wave a) of D of (4). Bringing the ASX200 wave count in line with CBA and the US Indices.
ASX 200 Index Overview: Bullish Corrective pattern Wave (4).
ASX200 Elliott Wave Wave a) of D of (4).
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Neutral, looking for the trade setup on Friday.
Australian ASX Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
CBA: Elliott Wave a) of B of (2)/(4).
ANZ: Elliott Wave E of (4).
BHP FMG RIO Risk On.
Video Chapters00:00 ASX200.
13:35 Banks Stocks CBA ANZ.
18:52 Resource stocks BHP FMG RIO.
24:37 AUDUSD.
18:05 Thanks for watching TradingLounge Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
