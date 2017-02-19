According to the Financial Astrology Theory explained earlier

The Japanese Yen has now overcome its resistant created when Sun & Moon's declination had a parallel relationship on 2017 January 24th 10:33 pm SGT

Despite the prediction of USDJPY heading to 114.00 might not come true after all, it comes an opportunity for us set tight (and efficient) stop loss BUT still expect a relatively large potential profit, hence creating a high reward to risk ratio.

We can safely Long the Japanese Yen here at 113.10, with stop loss set at 112.85, targeting 114.00, thus having a risk to reward ratio over 1:3.0+