9/20 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 30 handle gap down and then traded another 59 handles lower into a 9:30 AM low. Then, the S&P rallied 26 handles into a 9:45 AM high. From that high, the S&P steadily declined 59 handles into a 1:08 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles into an 1:41 PM high.
From that high, the S&P declined 34 handles into a 3:17 PM low of the day. From that low the S&P rallied 55 handles into the close.
9//20 - The major indices, had a huge down move into late afternoon and then a very strong rally to close with big net losses per the following:
The DJIA - 614.14, the S&P 500 Index - 75.26, and the Nasdaq Composite – 330.06. This was the biggest down day since July.
Looking ahead – Monday was a huge down day, but with a very big rally into the close just ahead of a Full Moon 9/20 AC. This presents two scenarios.
1. The rally continues into early Tuesday and then turns down. 2. We have seen THE LOW and the rally continues. The good news is that by no later than Wednesday AM, the market should have resolved it’s trend. And, whichever trend it takes, should be good for several days, as there are no more major change in trend points until the weekend. Please see the details below.
The NOW Index has moved to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is not an alright buy signal, but a caution for the bears that there is a moderate imbalance of too many shorts.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. D. 9/17 AC - Pluto Contra-Parallel US Sun. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 9/17 AC – Helio Jupiter enters Pisces. Major change in trend COMMODITY INDEX, Oats, OIL, Soybeans.
F. 9/20 AC – Full Moon in Pisces. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially
COMMODITY INDEX and OIL.
4. A. 9/24 AC – Mercury in Libra turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Sugar, Wheat.
B. 10/01 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Corn, Cotton, Gold, OJ, Sugar, Wheat.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
9/17 – 576 days ( 24^2) from the 2/19/20 major high.
Fibonacci – 9/20, 9/25.
Astro – 9/20, 9/27, 10/1 AC.
Support - 4305 Resistance – 4397, 4426.
S&P 500 Index broke its multi month trend line.
Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
