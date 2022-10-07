Market math

8/28 (Sun.) = 8,192 music days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR HIGH - was not effective.

9/09 = 14,641 (121^2) days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW – was close in price and one day ahead of the high of the month. Score – 1 out of 2 good dates = 50%.

Fibonacci – 8/30, 9/2, 9/12, 9/15, 9/23, 9/27.

8/30 and 9/15 were passes. 9/2 was a short term high. 9/12 was the exact high of the month. 9/23 was not effective.

9/27 was a short term low. Score – 3 out of 4 good dates = 75%.

*DJIA – 8/29, 9/12, 9/14, 9/22, 9/27.

8/29, 9/14, and 9/22 were not effective. 9/12 was the exact high of the month. 9/27 was a short term low.

Score – 2 out of 5 good dates = 40%.

*NYSE – 9/1, 9/13, 9/26

9/1 was a short term low. 9/13 was close in price and one day past the high of the month. 9/26 was very close in price and one day ahead of a short term low. Score – 3 out of 3 good dates = 100%.

Astro – 8/29, 9/6, 9/12, 9/19, 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.

8/29 was not effective. 9/6 was a very good low. 9/12 was the exact high of the month. 9/19 was a short term low.

9/26 was very close in price and one day ahead of a short term low. 9/27 was a short term low.

Score – 5 out of 6 good dates = 83.33%.

Total Score – 14 out of 20 good dates = 70%.

LEGEND: If it is Green it is a winner. If it is Red it is a miss. A Green encircled bar at the end of the month, is still open to evaluation due to a lack of time. A Yellow Bar is a Pass. Astro Date = Arrow. D = DJIA. F = Fibonacci. M = Market Math. N = NYSE. S = S&P. U = US Fed. B = BankEn/Fed. LOM = Low of the Month. HOM = High of the Month.

Download The Full Astro Trend