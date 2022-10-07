Market math
8/28 (Sun.) = 8,192 music days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR HIGH - was not effective.
9/09 = 14,641 (121^2) days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW – was close in price and one day ahead of the high of the month. Score – 1 out of 2 good dates = 50%.
Fibonacci – 8/30, 9/2, 9/12, 9/15, 9/23, 9/27.
8/30 and 9/15 were passes. 9/2 was a short term high. 9/12 was the exact high of the month. 9/23 was not effective.
9/27 was a short term low. Score – 3 out of 4 good dates = 75%.
*DJIA – 8/29, 9/12, 9/14, 9/22, 9/27.
8/29, 9/14, and 9/22 were not effective. 9/12 was the exact high of the month. 9/27 was a short term low.
Score – 2 out of 5 good dates = 40%.
*NYSE – 9/1, 9/13, 9/26
9/1 was a short term low. 9/13 was close in price and one day past the high of the month. 9/26 was very close in price and one day ahead of a short term low. Score – 3 out of 3 good dates = 100%.
Astro – 8/29, 9/6, 9/12, 9/19, 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.
8/29 was not effective. 9/6 was a very good low. 9/12 was the exact high of the month. 9/19 was a short term low.
9/26 was very close in price and one day ahead of a short term low. 9/27 was a short term low.
Score – 5 out of 6 good dates = 83.33%.
Total Score – 14 out of 20 good dates = 70%.
LEGEND: If it is Green it is a winner. If it is Red it is a miss. A Green encircled bar at the end of the month, is still open to evaluation due to a lack of time. A Yellow Bar is a Pass. Astro Date = Arrow. D = DJIA. F = Fibonacci. M = Market Math. N = NYSE. S = S&P. U = US Fed. B = BankEn/Fed. LOM = Low of the Month. HOM = High of the Month.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 0.9800 after NFP-inspired drop
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward 0.9800 after having declined sharply in the early American session with the initial reaction to the US jobs report. In September, Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000, surpassing the market expectation of 250,000.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1100
Although GBP/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses, it continues to trade in negative territory near 1.1100. The renewed dollar strength on upbeat labour market data from the US weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week little changed.
Gold bounces back, recovers above $1,700
Gold came under selling pressure and fell to a fresh daily low of $1,690.55 on Friday before recovering modestly. Following the upbeat labor market figures from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. The NFP could trigger a volatile episode that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
TWTR falls as Musk saga continues
The will-he-won't-he saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, but it is not over the finish line yet. Market participants and investors look to be doubting the deal if the latest share price movements are anything to go by.