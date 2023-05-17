Share:

Outlook: The data of interest today is mostly April housing starts and building permits, giving everyone a breather.

We also get a fresh forecast from the Atlanta Fed after it delivered 2.6% yesterday for Q2 GDP, down 0.1% from last week at 2.7%. The slippage is due to small declines in personal consumption and government spending. This was partly offset by a gain in private domestic investment growth from 4.2% to 4.6%. Notice that the Blue Chip advisor forecast is lifting off zero a little bit more with each report.

The absence of any truly hot data makes Fed comments more influential. Yesterday we had no fewer than three Feds saying inflation is not licked and rates will stay higher for longer. New York Fed Williams says inflation is still too high. Chicago’s Goolsbee says talking about cuts is premature. Cleveland’s Mester has a curious way of saying it—rates are not at the point where they can be kept on hold, hinting at an additional hike.

Reuters says market are listening to the Feds. Not only do we have higher yields in most issues, “The chance of a rate cut as early as June has also disappeared, according to the pricing of interest rate futures, having stood at almost 20% a month ago.” It’s interesting that the “30-year yield hit its highest level since March 9, the day before problems emerged at U.S. tech-lender Silicon Valley Bank.”

The debt ceiling crisis is not really affecting financial markets as much as it should if players well and truly expect default. The bills, notes and bonds are moving, but the crisis is only one factor in equities and fx. What would happen if the US defaulted? Gloomsters say jobs would be lost but really, only in the government. Rates will rise, but this affects new and floating rate mortgage holders more than anyone. As we have noted before, any company that goes under solely because of rate hikes should probably not be in business is the first place. The SVB banker telling Congress he believed the Fed’s “inflation is transitory” as though nothing else happened afterwards is so stupid and childish you want to punch the guy in the nose.

So, most of the fallout is reputational, not economic, if the default is brief—which it should be because the mainstream Republicans will come down like a ton of bricks on the House Speaker, as will lobbyists and other contributors (think Chamber of Commerce). For the purportedly business-friendly Republicans to allow a crisis like this has Reagan rolling over in his grave. Note US deficits started getting really big on his watch, followed by more deficits under Bushes and the coup de grace under Trump. The hypocrisy is breath-taking.

Forecast: We must assume the debt ceiling crisis gets resolved. If not, the dollar gets safe-haven inflows. If it is resolved or postponed, the dollar still gets inflows because growth is higher than most others (except Japan) while inflation is falling in a better and seemingly more sustainable way, at least so far. We had thought the dollar recovery would come later in the year when “higher for longer” got more believers, but it seems to be here now so gather ye rosebuds while ye may.

Tidbit: The BoA fund manager survey shows a little less pessimism, but only a little. They pared equity shorts while still massively underweight stocks and overweight bonds, to 24% underweight stocks from 29% in April. Note that’s global equities, not just the US. Mace News notes “Last September, fund managers held a record 52% underweight in stocks.”

And the overweight bond tally is 14%, “the highest bond allocation since March 2009 and compared to a net 10% overweight in April and a net 1% overweight in March. ‘Five of the last six months have seen overweight bond allocation, after a 14-year streak of underweight allocation,’ BofA Global said.

“Allocation to cash rose to a net 44% in May, up from a net 43% in April and a net 38% in March but still well down from the record net 62% overweight seen in September.”

But a net 65% still expect weaker global growth in the coming year, from 63% in April and 51% in March. A net 84% expect lower inflation--the same as April but better than 90% in December.

We can say it again—if growth persists and inflation desists, and the US equity markets blossom, many managers will be eating crow.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight.

