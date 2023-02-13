This video outlines the various risk events that you can search for by using the risk event tool on Seasonax. This is a fantastic tool that allows users to look up a whole range of known market-moving events and their historical patterns.
The events function is located on the left-hand side and allows you to browse different events including Fed minutes, rate cuts, elections, holidays, and other major events known to really move the markets.
Let’s look at the Fed minutes over the last 25 years. You can see that the S&P 500 tends to gain going into the minutes and tends to fall going out of them. This is the kind of dynamic that is very helpful to be aware of.
Let’s look at the history of the Fed rate. You can see that over the last 73 years, on balance, the S&P 500 gains into a Fed rate change and falls out of a Fed rate change.
Now, let’s look at rate hikes. We can see that over the last 25 years, when the Fed hikes, the rate tends to gain into the event and then sell out of the event; and that is a perfect example of ‘buy the rumor, sell the fact’, which you can see from a seasonal perspective.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to fresh daily highs above 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and advanced to a fresh daily high above 1.0700 in the American session on Monday. The rebound witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes following a quiet opening seems to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD gathers recovery momentum, climbs toward 1.2150
GBP/USD has extended its daily rebound in the American session toward 1.2150. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be causing the safe haven US Dollar to lose interest and fueling the pair's upside ahead of Tuesday's key macroeconomic data releases.
Gold: $1,800 barrier not that far away Premium
Spot gold is under pressure on Monday, pressuring a February low of $1,852.25, maintaining the downward bias despite easing demand for the US Dollar. The Greenback appreciated throughout the Asian session but preserved its strength only vs gold by Wall Street’s opening, as the positive tone of American indexes played against the USD.
Here's why crypto markets will not feel the love on Valentine's day
Last week was relatively calm but favored the bears nonetheless. Things are going to change for Valentine’s week as investors mark their calendars with a red heart which coincides with the US CPI announcement.
Netflix could react poorly this week to #CancelNetflix hashtag, inflation reading
Netflix is doing better in Monday's premarket after last week's washout, but new storm clouds are emerging on social media where the #CancelNetflix hashtag is once again gaining ground.