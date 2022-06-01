USDINR 77.60 ▲ 0.05%.

EUR/USD 1.0713 ▼ 0.19.

GBP/USD 1.2584 ▼ 0.13%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.412 ▼ 0.04%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.864 ▲ 0.70%.

ADXY 103.75 ▼ 0.26%.

Brent Oil 115.90 ▲ 0.26%.

Gold 1,836.10 ▼ 0.67%.

NIFTY 50 16,576.15 ▼ 0.051%.

Global developments

President Biden met Fed chair Powell yesterday to stress the need to rein in inflation which is at a four-decade high.

President Biden also ruled out sending weapons to Ukraine with capability to strike inside Russia. Supplying such weapons could have provoked Russia and resulted in a major escalation.

US May ADP and ISM manufacturing PMI are due today.

Price action across assets

Crude prices continue to remain elevated post EU decision to ban Russian sea borne crude imports. Russia has said it would find other buyers for its crude. US yields have risen at the shorter end. Longer end yields are steady with 10y yield at 2.87%. US equities ended lower with S&P500 losing 0.6%. US Dollar is steady. It has strengthened against majors, especially Yen after BoJ governor vowed to keep monetary policy easy. The Dollar is underperforming against commodity currencies.

Rising cost of living hurts U.S. consumer confidence; house prices soar.

Domestic developments

GDP grew 4.1% yoy in Q4 and 8.7% yoy in FY'22. The Q4 GDP print was better than consensus estimates. Government consumption and Private CAPEX supported growth in Q4 while private consumption remained tepid. Economic activity in Q4 was hurt by Omicron led localized lockdowns. Fiscal deficit for FY22 came in at 6.7% against revised estimates of 6.9%. Core sector grew 8.4% in April compared to 4.9% yoy in March.

USD/INR

It was yet another day of range bound trading in USD/INR. The Rupee had opened weak and was underperforming on higher crude prices but nationalized banks were again seen defending 77.70 likely on behalf of the RBI.

Lower realized vols continue to drag implied volatility lower. 3m ATMF implied vols ended 5bps lower at 5.50%.

Bonds and rates

Sell off in bond markets continued on higher crude prices. However bonds pulled back significantly from day lows. Yield on the 10y benchmark had risen to 7.46% but retreated to end at 7.4150%. 10y SDL cutoffs came in around 7.80%. 5y OIS ended 5bps higher at 6.98%. Bond markets may see some respite today on better fiscal deficit data.

Equities

Equities snapped a three day winning streak with Nifty ending 0.5% lower at 16584. Asian equities are trading mixed.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.90. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.80. The 3M range for USDINR is 75.50–78.30 and the 6M range is 75.00–78.90.

Eurozone CPI hits new record high of 8.1% in May.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 77.60)

It was yet another day of range bound trading in the USDINR pair yesterday. The Indian rupee had opened weak and was underperforming on higher crude prices but nationalized banks were again seen defending 77.70 likely on behalf of the RBI. Domestic GDP grew 4.1% yoy in Q4 and 8.7% yoy in FY'22 and Fiscal deficit for FY22 came in at 6.7% against revised estimates of 6.9%. Bond markets may see some respite today on better fiscal deficit data. The US Dollar is trading steady today. The market would watch out for the US May ADP and ISM manufacturing PMI due later today. The intra day range is expected to be within 77.45-77.70. It is likely that OPEC could exempt Russia from production schedules. This would pace way for other OPEC members to pump more.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0717)

Euro slipped against the dollar Tuesday, but could be set for a boost as euro might be able to benefit from higher inflation levels, as it has since become clear that the ECB is willing to act against record inflation. Eurozone inflation climbed to a record 8.1% in May from 7.4% the prior month, led by rising energy and food costs from the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian crisis. On the data front, market participants will be looking forward for Germany's retail sales and eurozone PMI followed by ECB President speech. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0670 to 1.0765.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2598)

British pound had been oscillating around 1.26 level. US dollar bounced back after comments of a Fed member, Christopher Waller advocating for 50bps rates hikes until a substantial reduction in inflation. Agitations over UK PM Boris Johnson’s party during the covid-led lockdowns join the disappointment of British business leaders over the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) to weighed on the pound. In a downbeat assessment of the UK’s economic prospects, the impact of Brexit and the potential ‘politicization’ of monetary policy, a US investment bank believes that investors will dump the pound after sustained weakness. UK and US PMI numbers will be released today. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2560 to 1.2650.

USD/JPY (Spot: 129.04)

USDJPY has soared above 129 level on the back of a stronger US dollar and rising US bond yields. For fed interest rates trajectory, What’s really changed is that rates are seen peaking in mid-2023 before falling in H2 of 2023 and beyond. The speeches from fed members, US PMI data to be released today and nonfarm payroll on Friday will be majorly looked out by market participants. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 128.70 to 129.60.

Yellen says she was 'wrong' about inflation path; Biden backs Fed.

