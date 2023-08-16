The market is a bit of a mess, and while the focus has been on robust US data and the implications for Fed policy through the lens of soaring US yields, August is turning out to be a clunker for ASEAN markets from both China and the US knock-on effects.
On Wednesday, most Asian stocks experienced declines due to further deteriorating economic conditions in China. These concerns were exacerbated by resurfacing anxieties about a more aggressive stance from the US Federal Reserve, causing a wholesale lack of interest in high-risk assets.
The performance of regional stocks mirrored the subdued trend set by Wall Street. This followed the release of stronger-than-anticipated US retail sales figures, highlighting the potential for increased inflationary pressures. Consequently, this data painted a more hawkish picture of interest rates within the world's largest economy.
The already frail sentiment was further strained by discouraging data on China home prices, contributing to the prevailing apprehensions surrounding China's struggling real estate sector. These concerns placed downward pressure on local stocks. Concurrently, the apprehensions in the face of higher US yields also triggered notable losses in the Asian technology stock sectors.
Rising rice prices have raised concerns that inflation is rebounding in ASEAN, which could force regional central bankers to extend their rate-tightening cycles.
Despite the relatively favourable projection for global food inflation, it's essential to acknowledge that the direct potential for inflation stemming from commodity price shifts is more pronounced in Emerging Markets compared to Developed Markets. This is because EM consumption baskets exhibit a significantly greater emphasis on categories susceptible to commodity price fluctuations, such as food, transportation fuel, and household energy. The countries are just poorer, so the shock is greater. In Asia, the most pronounced effects would be in India, the Philippines and up here in Thailand, as they all have a heavier CPI food basket.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.2700 in the European morning on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual Core CPI inflation held steady at 6.9 in July and helped Pound Sterling show resilience against its rivals.
EUR/USD remains in defensive mode above the 1.0900 area, Eurozone GDP eyed
The EUR/USD pair trades on a defensive note around the 1.0915 mark heading into the early European session on Wednesday. Market players await the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q2 and Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for July, due later this week.
Gold holds above $1,900 as Fed Minutes loom
Gold Price recovers from the lowest level since late June as the market prepares for the Fed monetary policy meeting minutes. Adding strength to the corrective bounce could be the latest cautious optimism in the market amid hopes of more stimulus from China, as well as an end to Fed’s tightening cycle due to the recently mixed US data.
INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens
US SEC Chair Gary Gensler has recently commented on AI, describing it as "the most transformative tech of our time." Nevertheless, Gensler noted that securities law could be implicated based on how AI tech is used.
The Dollar’s still got the groove
The combination of US yields at their highs and some intense pressure on emerging market currencies are maintaining the US dollar's status as a worthy safe haven.