The market is a bit of a mess, and while the focus has been on robust US data and the implications for Fed policy through the lens of soaring US yields, August is turning out to be a clunker for ASEAN markets from both China and the US knock-on effects.

On Wednesday, most Asian stocks experienced declines due to further deteriorating economic conditions in China. These concerns were exacerbated by resurfacing anxieties about a more aggressive stance from the US Federal Reserve, causing a wholesale lack of interest in high-risk assets.

The performance of regional stocks mirrored the subdued trend set by Wall Street. This followed the release of stronger-than-anticipated US retail sales figures, highlighting the potential for increased inflationary pressures. Consequently, this data painted a more hawkish picture of interest rates within the world's largest economy.

The already frail sentiment was further strained by discouraging data on China home prices, contributing to the prevailing apprehensions surrounding China's struggling real estate sector. These concerns placed downward pressure on local stocks. Concurrently, the apprehensions in the face of higher US yields also triggered notable losses in the Asian technology stock sectors.

Rising rice prices have raised concerns that inflation is rebounding in ASEAN, which could force regional central bankers to extend their rate-tightening cycles.

Despite the relatively favourable projection for global food inflation, it's essential to acknowledge that the direct potential for inflation stemming from commodity price shifts is more pronounced in Emerging Markets compared to Developed Markets. This is because EM consumption baskets exhibit a significantly greater emphasis on categories susceptible to commodity price fluctuations, such as food, transportation fuel, and household energy. The countries are just poorer, so the shock is greater. In Asia, the most pronounced effects would be in India, the Philippines and up here in Thailand, as they all have a heavier CPI food basket.