Global developments
The global risk sentiment improved as Russia said it would scale back military operations in the Ukrainian capital Kiev and Chernihiv. The US however said it remained skeptical until it saw the statements materialize into action. Negotiations have failed to yield a ceasefire so far. Negotiations are still on with the status of Crimea, Ukraine neutrality, and security Guarantees being the key points of contention. US consumer confidence came in better than expected as strong labor markets seem to be overshadowing high inflation at this point.
Price action across assets
Russia saying it would scale back military operations imparted tailwinds to European assets. The Euro rallied to bounce back above 1.11. CAC and DAX were up 2.8% and 3.1% respectively. The S&P500 too ended 1.2% higher. The S&P has ended higher in 9 out of the last 11 sessions. Asian equities with the exception of the Nikkei are trading with gains of 0.5-1%. The Dollar has weakened against Asian and EM currencies. The US 2s10s had inverted for a brief while, for the first time since 2019. It may not be as accurate a recession predictor as it has been in the past. Brent had retraced to USD 106 per barrel but has inched back higher to USD 111 per barrel. Gold continues to hover around USD 1930.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty had ended 0.6% higher at 17325 yesterday. It will be interesting to see if the Nifty manages to close above 17600 today.
Bonds and rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.82% yesterday. 10y SDL cutoffs came in the range of 7.29-7.34%. We are likely to see a rally in domestic bonds and Rates today on lower crude prices and lower US Treasury yields.
USD/INR
USD/INR opened below 76 and traded in a 75.90-76.15 range during the session and ended at 75.99. It however broke 75.90 in offshore trading on news of Russia scaling back military operations in Ukraine. The RBI announced another USD/INR 5bn Sell-Buy swap, this time for 1.5yrs, to be conducted on 26th April. This should support the forward curve. 1y forward yield climbed 3bps to end at 3.85%. There may be an uptick initially as those who went short to capture Last Day March over First Day April points would step in to book profits. We believe upticks would be sold into.
Strategy
Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.10. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.40. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.
