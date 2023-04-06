Share:

General trend

- Asian stocks and US equity FUTs slid on weaker economic data as recessionary fears take hold – and making yesterday’s New Zealand’s RBNZ 50bps hike appear even bolder.

- Govt bonds have rallied on the weaker data, but the decline in rates did not help stocks. Oil also dipped on demand fears despite OPEC’s tightening of supply last weekend.

- China’s Caixin PMI bucked the trend with a very bullish reading of 57.8, the highest since Nov 2020, perhaps helping to keep the China indices relatively less low after they reopened following yesterday’s holiday.

- The USD and the Yen extended gains from Wednesday, as risk appetite receded.

- Note that Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia have market holidays on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

- Also note that the US Govt still releases economic data on the Good Friday holiday. Of particular note this Friday will be the key figures of Payrolls and Unemployment. However, US as well as European stock and bond markets will be closed and Asia will already be closed for the weekend. Traders should note that equity futures and FX will be the main tradeable markets for these news releases.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens flat at 7,241.

- (AU) Australia Feb Trade Balance (A$): 13.9B v 11.2Be.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Financial Stability Review: Global financial stability risks have increased, likely to see a tightening of credit.

- (NZ) New Zealand Mar ANZ Commodity Price M/M: 1.3% v 1.3% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand sells total NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2026, 2034 and 2041 bonds.

China/Hong Kong

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% at 3,302.

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -0.6% at 20,146.

- (HK) Hong Kong Mar PMI (whole economy): 53.5 v 53.9 prior (3rd straight expansion).

- (CN) CHINA MAR CAIXIN PMI SERVICES: 57.8 V 55.0E (3rd straight expansion and matches the highest since Nov 2020); New orders highest since Dec 2020.

- (CN) China to cut taxes and fees burden by CNY1.8T for business entities in 2023 - State Tax & Admin Official tells China press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY8.0B v CNY2.0B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net drain CNY431B v drain CNY276B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8747 v 6.8699 prior.

- (CN) China asks WTO to probe US-Japan-Dutch chip curbs - Japan press.

- (CN) China Foreign & Defense Ministries issue comments on Taiwan Pres Tsai's meeting in US with US House Majority Leader McCarthy (R-CA) - China press (CN) Reportedly China considering export ban for certain rare-earth magnet technology - Nikkei.

- (CN) Swap Connect finally wins regulatory approval, clearing a path within months for foreign investors to access China's $5T Swaps market – FT.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.8% at 27,589.

- (JP) JAPAN SELLS ¥899.1B VS. ¥900B INDICATED IN 1.400% (PRIOR 1.600%) 30-YEAR JGB BONDS; AVG YIELD: 1.3530% V 1.4160% PRIOR, BID-TO-COVER: 3.19X V 3.00X PRIOR.

- (JP) Japan sells ¥3.3T in 6-Month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.1574% v -0.1596% prior, bid-to-cover: 4.64x.

- (JP) BOJ Gov Kuroda: Reiterates Japan economy is no longer in state of deflation.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: FSA will monitor bank's risk management status.

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens -0.3% at 2,488.

Other Asia

Taiwan - (US) House Majority Leader McCarthy (R-CA): Our bond with Taiwan is stronger now than at any point in my lifetime - comments following meeting with Taiwan Pres Tsai.

North America

- (US) MAR ISM SERVICES INDEX: 51.2 V 54.4E.

- (US) MAR FINAL S&P/MARKIT SERVICES PMI: 52.6 V 53.8E.

Europe

- (EU) EU states and lawmakers said to likely reach deal on its own EU's Chips act on Apr 18th – press.

- (EU) NATO Sec Gen Stoltenberg: China helping Russia would be an historic mistake.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 -1.33%; ASX 200 -0.4% ; Hang Seng -0.4%; Shanghai Composite flat ; Kospi -1.8%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%; Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.4%.

- EUR 1.0884 -1.0911 ; JPY 130.79 – 131.34 ; AUD 0.6690 – 0.6726 ; NZD 0.6288 – 0.6324.

- Gold -0.3% at $2,029/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $80.01/brl; Copper +0.6% at $4.0068/lb.