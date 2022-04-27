USDINR 76.65 ▲ 0.10%.
EUR/USD 1.0640 ▲ 0.04%.
GBP/USD 1.2577 ▲ 0.04%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.071 ▲ 0.26%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.768 ▼ 0.13%.
ADXY 104.62 ▲ 0.03%.
Brent Oil 105.00 ▲ 0.37%.
Gold 1,898.10 ▼ 0.32%.
NIFTY 50 17,086.70 ▼ 0.66%.
Global developments
European natural gas prices surged 17% after Russia said it would halt flows to Poland unless it received payment in Roubles. Higher natural gas prices are weighing on the Euro which is now close to its March'20 low of 1.0636.
In a major shift, Germany has now agreed to supply heavy artillery to Ukraine. This could further exacerbate tensions between Europe and Russia.
The overall sentiment is that of caution. In a sign of how expectations of aggressive Fed tightening would weigh on growth, US new home sales for March and April Consumer confidence came in below expectations.
Price action across assets
Risk assets continue to get badgered. There is a flight to safety. US yields are down 8-12bps across the curve on safe-haven demand. Crude prices have risen. Brent had briefly slipped below USD 100 per barrel but has recovered swiftly from there. The Dollar is stronger against major currencies. S&P 500 cracked 2.8% while Nasdaq dropped 3.95%. Asian equities are trading with cuts of 0.5-1%
Oil extends gains on Russia-Europe tension, China stimulus hopes.
Domestic developments
Indonesia banning palm oil exports to secure domestic supplies is exacerbating domestic inflation expectations.
USD/INR
The Rupee had opened stronger around 76.47 but gave up gains on Broad Dollar strength to end at 76.59. Today is the April exchange-traded currency derivative expiry. 1y forward yield ended 8bps lower at 3.81%. The RBI 1.5-year FX Sell-Buy swap saw a great participation. The RBI received bids for USD 14bn against a notified amount of USD 5bn. The weighted average cut-off yield came in at 4.03%. Seeing the encouraging participation, the RBI may look to do more such swap auctions in the future. 3m ATMF implied vols ended 3bps higher at 5.61%.
Bonds and rates
Domestic bonds opened weak but ended the session flat. The yield on the benchmark 10y had spiked to 7.10% but ended the session at 7.05%. 3y and 5y OIS ended flat at 6.12% and 6.60%
Equities
Domestic Equities rebounded smartly from yesterday's sell-off with the Nifty gaining 1.5% to end at 17200. Auto and consumer durable stocks led the gains. SGX is indicating an open around 17000 for Nifty
Strategy
Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.90. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.90. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.
Russia cuts gas to Poland in what Ukraine condemns as 'gas blackmail.
FX outlook of the day
USD/INR (Spot: 76.68)
The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 76.67 today. The overall sentiment is that of caution. In a sign of how expectations of aggressive Fed tightening would weigh on growth, US new home sales for March and April Consumer confidence came in below expectations. LIC IPO is expected to attract foreign capital inflows, which will be supportive of the Rupee but global cues would still continue to keep the rupee under pressure and dollar demand stronger. Today is the April exchange-traded currency derivative expiry. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 76.60-76.95.
EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0641)
Higher natural gas prices are weighing on the Euro which is now close to its March'20 low of 1.0636. The euro is underperforming against the dollar as the renewed fears of stagflation amid the Ukraine crisis have worsened the decision-making for ECB policymakers. Soaring inflation in Europe due to high energy bills and food prices along with the expectation of a slash in the growth forecast stated by ECB President Christine Lagarde in her testimony at the IMF meeting has restricted the ECB from marching toward policy tightening. For further guidance, investors will keep an eye on the speech from ECB’s Lagarde, which is due on Wednesday. This will provide insights into the likely monetary policy action by the ECB in June. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.0600-1.0680.
GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2580)
A number of risk-off factors are being built into the price, from lower growth forecasts for the global economy, China's covid spread, and the contagion risks associated with the Ukraine crisis. Domestically, the sterling has been pressured of late by a weak economic outlook and less hawkish Bank of England expectations that are concerned about risks of a possible recession. Additionally, Brexit risks are back at the fore. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last Friday that the nation does not rule out taking further steps to address problems in Northern Ireland caused by post-Brexit arrangements. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.2540-1.2620.
USD/JPY (Spot: 127.76)
The Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting this week will set out the central bank's plans to tackle lowly inflation and weak inflation while at the same time keeping control of the Japanese Yen, especially against a surging US dollar. The central bank is expected to leave the current ultra-loose monetary policy conditions unchanged, while at the same time propping up the Japanese Yen as it closes in on 130 against the US dollar. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 127.40- 128.10.
China’s industrial profit growth quickens amid virus outbreaks.
Economic calendar
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.