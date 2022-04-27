USDINR 76.65 ▲ 0.10%.

EUR/USD 1.0640 ▲ 0.04%.

GBP/USD 1.2577 ▲ 0.04%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.071 ▲ 0.26%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.768 ▼ 0.13%.

ADXY 104.62 ▲ 0.03%.

Brent Oil 105.00 ▲ 0.37%.

Gold 1,898.10 ▼ 0.32%.

NIFTY 50 17,086.70 ▼ 0.66%.

Global developments

European natural gas prices surged 17% after Russia said it would halt flows to Poland unless it received payment in Roubles. Higher natural gas prices are weighing on the Euro which is now close to its March'20 low of 1.0636.

In a major shift, Germany has now agreed to supply heavy artillery to Ukraine. This could further exacerbate tensions between Europe and Russia.

The overall sentiment is that of caution. In a sign of how expectations of aggressive Fed tightening would weigh on growth, US new home sales for March and April Consumer confidence came in below expectations.

Price action across assets

Risk assets continue to get badgered. There is a flight to safety. US yields are down 8-12bps across the curve on safe-haven demand. Crude prices have risen. Brent had briefly slipped below USD 100 per barrel but has recovered swiftly from there. The Dollar is stronger against major currencies. S&P 500 cracked 2.8% while Nasdaq dropped 3.95%. Asian equities are trading with cuts of 0.5-1%

Oil extends gains on Russia-Europe tension, China stimulus hopes.

Domestic developments

Indonesia banning palm oil exports to secure domestic supplies is exacerbating domestic inflation expectations.

USD/INR

The Rupee had opened stronger around 76.47 but gave up gains on Broad Dollar strength to end at 76.59. Today is the April exchange-traded currency derivative expiry. 1y forward yield ended 8bps lower at 3.81%. The RBI 1.5-year FX Sell-Buy swap saw a great participation. The RBI received bids for USD 14bn against a notified amount of USD 5bn. The weighted average cut-off yield came in at 4.03%. Seeing the encouraging participation, the RBI may look to do more such swap auctions in the future. 3m ATMF implied vols ended 3bps higher at 5.61%.

Bonds and rates

Domestic bonds opened weak but ended the session flat. The yield on the benchmark 10y had spiked to 7.10% but ended the session at 7.05%. 3y and 5y OIS ended flat at 6.12% and 6.60%

Equities

Domestic Equities rebounded smartly from yesterday's sell-off with the Nifty gaining 1.5% to end at 17200. Auto and consumer durable stocks led the gains. SGX is indicating an open around 17000 for Nifty

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.90. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.90. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 76.68)

The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 76.67 today. The overall sentiment is that of caution. In a sign of how expectations of aggressive Fed tightening would weigh on growth, US new home sales for March and April Consumer confidence came in below expectations. LIC IPO is expected to attract foreign capital inflows, which will be supportive of the Rupee but global cues would still continue to keep the rupee under pressure and dollar demand stronger. Today is the April exchange-traded currency derivative expiry. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 76.60-76.95.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0641)

Higher natural gas prices are weighing on the Euro which is now close to its March'20 low of 1.0636. The euro is underperforming against the dollar as the renewed fears of stagflation amid the Ukraine crisis have worsened the decision-making for ECB policymakers. Soaring inflation in Europe due to high energy bills and food prices along with the expectation of a slash in the growth forecast stated by ECB President Christine Lagarde in her testimony at the IMF meeting has restricted the ECB from marching toward policy tightening. For further guidance, investors will keep an eye on the speech from ECB’s Lagarde, which is due on Wednesday. This will provide insights into the likely monetary policy action by the ECB in June. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.0600-1.0680.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2580)

A number of risk-off factors are being built into the price, from lower growth forecasts for the global economy, China's covid spread, and the contagion risks associated with the Ukraine crisis. Domestically, the sterling has been pressured of late by a weak economic outlook and less hawkish Bank of England expectations that are concerned about risks of a possible recession. Additionally, Brexit risks are back at the fore. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last Friday that the nation does not rule out taking further steps to address problems in Northern Ireland caused by post-Brexit arrangements. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.2540-1.2620.

USD/JPY (Spot: 127.76)

The Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting this week will set out the central bank's plans to tackle lowly inflation and weak inflation while at the same time keeping control of the Japanese Yen, especially against a surging US dollar. The central bank is expected to leave the current ultra-loose monetary policy conditions unchanged, while at the same time propping up the Japanese Yen as it closes in on 130 against the US dollar. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 127.40- 128.10.

