USDINR 77.2300 ▼ 0.30%.

EUR/USD 1.0577 ▲ 0.21%.

GBP/USD 1.2366 ▲ 0.29%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.367 ▼ 1.31%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 3.040 ▼ 1.27%.

ADXY 103.28 ▲ 0.23%.

Brent Oil 112.64 ▼ 1.24%.

Gold 1,864.09 ▲ 0.30%.

NIFTY 50 16,283.45 ▼ 0.11%.

Global developments

China has doubled down on its Zero COVID policy and has imposed even more stringent lockdown measures. Weak April China trade data that came out yesterday already reflected the impact on trade activity as a result of lockdowns.

Russian President Putin in his national day speech justified the invasion of Ukraine and urged his forces towards victory. Going by president Putin's speech it seems there is no resolution in sight and the war is likely to drag on.

Fed member Bostic said he expected inflation to cool off faster and added that there was no need to move faster than 50bps hikes.

Price action across assets

Overall global risk sentiment is negative. There is a flight to safety. US yields have dropped about 15bps across the curve. US long yields have come off after printing the highest levels since late 2018. Crude prices have dropped by USD 9 per barrel as lockdowns in China are weighing on the demand outlook. The Dollar has weakened against safe havens and low yielders. It has strengthened against commodity currencies. Usdcad has broken past 1.30 and Audusd has broken 0.70. Equities have sold off globally. US markets saw a bloodbath with S&P500 losing 3.2% and Nasdaq ending 4.3% lower. Asian equities are trading with cuts anywhere between 1.5-3%

Domestic developments

USD/INR

The Rupee weakened yesterday to a new all-time low as stops got triggered above 77. RBI was heard supplying Dollars around 77.45-77.50 to temper the pace of Rupee depreciation.

Surprise out of policy tightening by RBI, Yuan depreciation and overall global risk aversion are weighing on Rupee. Even after yesterday's move, the Rupee has outperformed most of its Asian and EM peers if we compare the performance since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. CNHINR at 11.50 is still close to the lower end of the recent trading range. The rupee may see some respite on softer crude prices.

Bonds and rates

The yield on the benchmark 10ybended at 7.46% after trading in a 7.41-7.49% range. We may see some respite in bond markets today on lower US treasury yields and lower crude prices.

Equities

The Nifty fell 0.7% yesterday to end at 16301. It recovered from an intraday low of 16142. Braided markets underperformed. Metals and Oil and gas stocks could remain under pressure on weaker commodities.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.50. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–78.00 and the 6M range is 74.50–78.50.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 77.20)

The Rupee weakened yesterday to a new all-time low as stops got triggered above 77. RBI was heard supplying Dollars around 77.45-77.50 to temper the pace of Rupee depreciation. Surprise out of policy tightening by RBI, Yuan depreciation and overall global risk aversion are weighing on Rupee. Even after yesterday's move, the Rupee has outperformed most of its Asian and EM peers if we compare the performance since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The rupee may see some respite on softer crude prices. We may see some respite in bond markets too on lower US treasury yields and lower crude prices. Overall global risk sentiment is negative. There is a flight to safety. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bullish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 77.15-77.45.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0576)

The EURUSD pair was under pressure yesterday from the peak of the day at 1.0592 but it held above the 1.0495 lows. More broadly, risk sentiment has weighed heavily on the euro stemming from the Ukraine crisis and now with the Chinese COVID risks and negative contagion ramifications for global growth. The Federal Reserve's path to a series of interest rate increases has weighed on sentiment in the face of a potential global recession and given the proximity to the Ukraine crisis, the Eurozone's economy is under scrutiny. Additionally, pressure on the EU to announce an energy embargo on Russia has raised questions about the economic cost to the region. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.0530-1.0610. The focus would be on the German ZEW Economic Sentiment data due today.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2364)

The GBPUSD Pair has slightly recovered since the start of the week after the Bank of England's gloomy growth outlook caused the British pound to suffer heavy losses against its major rivals in the second half of the previous week. The US economic docket will not be featuring any high-tier data releases and the market mood should continue to impact GBP/USD's action in the second half of the day. Global recession fears, the slowdown in the Chinese economic activity and the worsening global inflation outlook on rising energy prices amid COVID lockdowns and the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict force investors to seek refuge. Having witnessed Sinn Fein’s victory in Northern Ireland’s elections, considered to be a major negative for Brexit as the party aims to rejoin the Irish nation with the old continent, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gave up on Brexit talks with the European Union. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.2320-1.2400.

USD/JPY (Spot: 130.87)

The USDJPY pair rose yesterday to 131.35, reaching the highest level since 2002, and then lost strength. The pair is hovering around 130.35, modestly lower for the day. It moved far from the peak after suffering another failure holding above 131.00 showing difficulties extending the rally. When USDJPY peaked in the previous session US yields reached fresh multi-year highs. As the decline in stock markets continue, demand for Treasuries improved, sending yields lower. The US 10-year fell from 3.20% to 3.07%. The move weighed on the dollar that lost momentum. The Bank of Japan has no plan to allow long-term interest rates to move more widely around its 0% target to stem sharp falls in the yen, a central bank executive made a statement, saying such a move would be tantamount to a rate hike. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bullish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 130.10- 130.80.

