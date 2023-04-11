Share:

General trend

New BOJ Governor Ueda held his inaugural press conference. Where he stated it would be appropriate continue with negative rates and monetary easing under framework of YCC (yield curve control); Current monetary easing is very powerful, intense.

USD/JPY rose on Ueda’s dovish testimony Monday as traders realized there is unlikely to be any monetary policy tweaking until at least May. (See Japan below)

US equity FUTs were flat following the large rallies late yesterday.

US Chipmakers rallied after the weekend after Samsung cut its chip production last Friday.

AUD rose 0.4% shortly after the Australia Trade Minister announced that China would reassess its nearly 3-year old ban on Australia barley (see Australia below).

Japan’s Nikkei and Korea’s Kospi were both up 1.4% by lunch, with Australia’s ASX not far behind.

The Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were more subdued, with Shanghai falling into negative territory.

Korean stocks were being led by the electronics sector, helped also by the central bank keeping rates unchanged.

China’s 3 day military exercise threatening Taiwan, “United Sharp Sword”, eventually came to an uneventful conclusion with dozens and ships and aircraft operating around Taiwan during April 8-10.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

(AU) ASX 200 opens +0.6% at 7,264.

(AU) Australia Mar NAB Business Confidence: -1 v -4 prior.

(AU) Australia Apr Consumer Confidence: 85.8 v 78.5 prior.

(AU) Australian Treasurer Chalmers: Global economic conditions are deteriorating – press.

(AU) Australia sells A$100M vs. A$100M indicated in 0.25% Nov 2032 indexed bonds; Avg Yield: 0.9766% v 1.4269% prior; bid-to-cover x v 2.43x prior.

(AU) Australia Foreign Min Wong: Reached agreement with China for to undertake 3 month review of Chinese duties imposed on Australian barley.

China/Hong Kong

(CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,317.

(HK) Hang Seng opens +1.2% at 20,566.

(HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) buys HK$3.807B to defend currency peg (second time in a week).

(CN) CHINA MAR CPI M/M: -0.3% V -0.5% PRIOR; Y/Y: 0.7% V 1.0%E [slowest annualized pace since Sept 2021] - PPI Y/Y: -2.5% v -2.5%e [fastest decline since Jun 2020].

(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY5.0B v CNY18.0B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net injects CNY3.0B v injects CNY16.0B prior.

(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8882 v 6.8764 prior.

(CN) Former China PBOC Adviser urges fiscal and monetary coordination - China press.

(CN) China may make cash injection via MLF at unchanged rate - China press.

US House Select Committee on China Chair Mike Gallagher: Tesla's China deals "very concerning" – press.

(BR) Brazil Pres Lula says he wants China to make new investments in Brazil - financial press.

(CN) China PBOC says some domestic banks cut deposit rates in April as normal part of interest rate self-discipline mechanism.

Japan

(JP) Nikkei 225 opens +1.0% at 27,896.

(JP) New BOJ Gov Ueda: It is appropriate to continue with negative rates and monetary easing under framework of YCC (yield curve control); Current monetary easing is very powerful, intense - inaugural press conference.

(JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: To hold G7 financial leaders meeting April 12; Japan's monetary policy.

(JP) Japan FSA's Shibata: Urges regional banks to improve portfolio management.

(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

(JP) Warren Buffett says considering more investments in Japan - Nikkei.

(JP) JAPAN MOF SELLS ¥2.5T V ¥2.5T INDICATED IN 0.200% 5-YEAR JGB; AVG YIELD: 0.1570% V 0.1210% PRIOR, BID-TO-COVER: 3.95X V 3.26X PRIOR.

South Korea

(KR) Kospi opens +0.5% at 2,523.

(KR) BANK OF KOREA (BOK) LEAVES 7-DAY REPO RATE UNCHANGED AT 3.50%; AS EXPECTED.

**Note: 2nd straight pause in 11 decisions in the current tightening cycle.

(KR) South Korea April 1-10 Trade Balance -$3.42B; Exports -8.6% y/y, Imports -7.3% y/y - Customs Agency.

(KR) US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet for defense talks about North Korea on Friday, April 14 – press.

Other Asia

(TW) Taiwan Defense Ministry: Spotted 91 Chinese aircraft, 12 ships around Taiwan as of 10:00 GMT Monday.

(TW) Taiwan Pres Tsai: China military exercises are not the responsible attitude of a major country.

(TW) Taiwan Mar Foreign Reserves: $560.3B v $558.4B prior.

(PH) Philippines and US commence their largest ever annual military drills; 17,600 troops from both countries to take part in drills until Apr 28th – press.

(PH) Philippines Feb Unemployment Rate: 4.8% v 4.8% prior.

(PH) Philippines Feb Trade Balance: -$3.9B v -$5.0Be.

(PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Medalla: Reiterates may pause on rates if the April CPI is consistent with Mar/Feb; Inflation to be below 4% by November.

(MY) Malaysia Feb Industrial Production Y/Y: 3.6% v 2.5%e.

(ID) Indonesia Mar Consumer Confidence: 123.3 v 122.4 prior.

(IN) Indonesia official: Indonesia to propose a free trade agreement for some minerals shipped to the US so that companies in the EV battery supply chain can benefit from US tax credits (update).

(VM) Vietnam Finance Ministry said to cut VAT from 10% to 8% - financial press.

(TH) Thailand Mar Consumer Confidence: 53.8 v 52.6 prior.

North America

(US) FEB FINAL WHOLESALE INVENTORIES M/M: 0.1% V 0.2%E.

(US) NY Fed’s Williams (voter): Important to understand inflation dynamics are complicated; Doesn't worry if market view on rates is different than Fed's view.

Europe

(UK) Reportedly PM Sunak plans to call for general elections in autumn of 2024 – Telegraph.

(EU) ECB's Vujcic (Croatia): Fight against inflation is not over; There are more rate rises ahead from where we are now. How much? I don’t know. More.

- ASX200 +1.3%; Hang Seng +0.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.4%; Nikkei 225 +1.3%; Kospi +1.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, DAX +0.4%; FTSE100 +1.0%.

- EUR 1.0858 – 1.0888 ; JPY 133.24 - 133.70 ; AUD 0.6634 – 0.6675 ; NZD 0.6209 – 0.6234.

- Gold +0.6% at $2,016/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $80.36/brl; Copper +0.3% at $4.0008/lb.