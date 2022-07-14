USDINR 79.75 ▲ 0.15%.

EUR/USD 1.0034 ▼ 0.26%.

GBP/USD 1.1873 ▼ 0.13%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.381 ▲ 0.60%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.958 ▲ 1.78%.

ADXY 101.87 ▼ 0.03%.

Brent Oil 100.30 ▲ 0.68%.

Gold 1,730.50 ▼ 0.29%.

NIFTY 50 16,001.45 ▲ 0.22%.

Global developments

US CPI yet again came in higher than expected at 9.1% yoy (exp 8.8% yoy). Core inflation was also higher than expected at 5.7% yoy (exp 5.5%). While fuel and rent were the major contributors, inflation was largely broad-based. The market is now pricing in a 50% probability of a historic 100bps hike by the Fed in its upcoming July policy.

The European Central Bank said it is monitoring the inflationary impact of a depreciating Euro.

UK GDP grew 0.5% MoM in May against expectations of a 0.1% MoM increase

Chinese exports rose by the most in 5 months in June (17.9% yoy against an expected 12%) on easing COVID restrictions.

Price action across assets

US shorter end yields shot up post the red hot CPI print. 2y yield rose 17bps to 3.20%. The curve is now the most inverted since 2000 (with 2s10s at 25bps) with a 10y yield at 2.95%. The S&P500 ended 0.5% lower. The Dollar has been volatile. After strengthening post the CPI print, the Dollar weakened on a 100bps hike by BoC and verbal intervention by ECB. The Euro has risen past 1.01 at one point. However, the Dollar has strengthened again overnight with Euro again back close to parity. There are a lot of bids pertaining to barriers options around parity in the Euro. Brent Crude continues to remain below USD 100 per barrel. Gold is hovering around USD 1728 mark.

EU slashes euro zone growth outlook, expects higher inflation -Bloomberg News.

Domestic developments

USD/INR

The rupee continues to remain under pressure despite lower crude prices on fix-related buying pertaining to RBI's intervention in offshore markets. Fix traded at a premium of 2p yesterday.

The RBI does intervene but the spot gets bought on any dip.

The rupee had momentarily weakened past 79.80 post the US CPI data in offshore.

Bonds and rates

Bonds and Rates rallied on lower crude prices and lower-than-expected domestic CPI print. The yield on the benchmark 10y dropped 7bps to 7.33%. Rates too rallied with OIS dropping 7-13bps across the curve. 5y OIS ended at 6.48%. 1y T-bill cut-off came in at 6.1750%. We may see bonds under pressure today on higher US short-term yields.

Equities

Nifty dropped 0.6% to 15996 yesterday. Broader indices performed better. HDFC twins dragged the benchmark index lower.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to hold for cover with a stop loss of 79.30. Importers are suggested to cover through a combination of options and forwards. The 3M range for USDINR is 77.80-80.50 and the 6M range is 77.00–81.00.

Bank of Canada surprises with 100bp rate hike to tame inflation.

FX outlook of the day

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0034)

EURUSD rebounded after an intraday dive below parity at around 0.9998, for the first time in 20 years, sparked by a hot US inflation report revealed by the US Department of Labour. The rally was short-lived as the pair got rejected above 1.01 levels and is back to 1.0025 in today's Asian session. The main contributors to the jump in inflation were gasoline, shelter, and food, as shown by the US CPI report. the US inflation report has fueled the possibility of a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The money market futures show that a 75 bps rate hike by the July 26-27 meeting is fully priced in. However, the odds of a 100 bps rate hike have risen drastically, leaving the door open for a jumbo move due to the stickiness and persistently high inflation. On the eurozone front, Germany’s inflation (HICP) rose 8.2% YoY, aligned with the estimated and prior release. Albeit easing fears of higher readings, odds of the European Central Bank (ECB) hiking rates remain fully priced a 25 bps. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 0.9970 to 1.0080.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.1873)

The British pound had been hamstrung despite positive data from the UK as the markets were in anticipation of the showdown event from the US in June's Consumer Price Index. UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was climbing 0.5% in May (estimates were 0.0%) and Industrial Production in June climbed 1.4% (estimates - 0.3%). The political pressures could reach a climax by next week as the new 1922 executive meets, risking further pressures on the pound. While the higher US inflation has cemented faster rate hikes by the US fed, UK's stagflation concerns are weighing on BOE's aggressive rate hikes. In the short term, inflation concerns are likely to be decisive in the BoE's monetary policy decisions. A tighter stance is quite possible in the coming months. However, this is not necessarily positive for the pound, because rising interest rates exacerbate the risk of a stronger economic downturn. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.1800 to 1.1910.

USD/JPY (Spot: 138.03)

USDJPY has run up towards 138.00 printing a high of 137.96 so far, following a move from 137.28 the low. Central bank divergence is in play and supporting the greenback. The US yields were mixed following the stronger-than-expected inflation report. The short-end yields rallied while long-end yields sold off. The US 2-10yr curve is now 22bps inverse, given the expectation of aggressive tightening to come from the Fed as well as the risks to the long-term growth outlook. 2-year yields rose from 3.05% to 3.21% before settling at 3.13%, and 10-year yields fell from 2.95% to 2.90%. On the data front, Japan's industrial production and US jobs, and PPI data will be looked out. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 137.50 to 138.60.

More Japan firms to pass on costs of rising commodity prices, weak yen- Reuters poll.

