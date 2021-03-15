Join ACY Securities Chief Market Analyst Alistair Schultz as he runs through the news and analysis you need to know for the Asian market open.

 

Latest Forex Analysis

EUR/USD: Yields likely to keep rising and backing the dollar

The EUR/USD pair finished the week with modest gains in the 1.1950 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased heading into the weekend, despite US Treasury yields reached fresh one-year highs. EUR/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, has a limited bullish scope.

GBP/USD: UK data hints trouble for pound

The GBP/USD pair settled around 1.3920 on Friday, down for the day but up for the week. GBP/USD bearish potential increased after a series of dismal macroeconomic readings. GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, could accelerate south once below 1.3865.

Ethereum bulls eye $1,950 inside a bearish chart pattern

While extending recovery moves from $1,837, ETH/USD rises to $1,885 during early Monday’s trading. The altcoin trades inside a two-week-old rising wedge bearish formation but recently trying to revisit the said bearish pattern’s upper line.

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.

