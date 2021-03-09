Join ACY Securities Chief Market Analyst Alistair Schultz as he runs through the news and analysis you need to know for the Asian market open
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Pressured towards 0.7600 as US dollar weigh on commodities, antipodeans
AUD/USD holds lower ground near one-month low during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The aussie pair recently dropped for four consecutive days while also testing the lowest level in a month as the US dollar run-up keeps following the Treasury yield rally.
Gold: Bears seeking hourly downside extension
Gold is testing the bear's commitments at hourly resistance. Momentum reaches resistance and 10-SMA could come under pressure. The weekly chart offers a target of confluence between the recent lows and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.3800 on the break of 11-week-old support line
GBP/USD takes offers near intraday low, drops for the fifth day in a row. Bearish MACD, break of short-term key support line favor sellers. 50-day SMA offers immediate support, monthly top adds to the upside barriers.
Bitcoin bulls pick the baton as $54,000 beckons
Norway's gas giant Aker invests part of its funds in BTC, believes the growth is inevitable. BTC must hold above $50,000 to ensure that focus remains on $54,000. ETH is nurturing a potential technical breakout aiming for levels above $2,000.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 92.46
DXY pushes higher and record new 2021 highs around 92.30. The next hurdle is located at the Fibo level at 92.46.