Join ACY Securities Chief Market Analyst, Alistair Schultz, as he runs through the news and analysis you need to know for the Asian market open.
AUD/USD: Sober welcome to March around 0.7700 after biggest daily drop in a year
AUD/USD wavers around three-week low flashed on Friday. RBA’s surprise bond purchase, upbeat US data portrayed heaviest decline since March 18, 2020. Treasury yields, US stimulus headlines and month-start activity numbers will be the key.
Gold bounces off towards $1,750 as risks recover on stimulus, vaccine hopes
Gold consolidates Friday’s heavy losses, the biggest in a month, while picking up bids near $1,735-40 during the initial Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal dropped to a fresh low since June 2020 as the US dollar regained its strength.
GBP/USD: 21-day EMA defends bulls amid UK stimulus hopes
GBP/USD sellers catch a breather around 1.3935-40 amid the initial Asian session trading on Monday. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for five billion pound help to British businesses. Immediate EMA, multiple support lines test two-day downtrend.
S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Inflation fears see bears back bashing
An ugly day for stock markets on Thursday as the dirty word inflation reared its head again. Just when you thought Powell had killed off the thought, it came back stronger in the sequel!
US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.