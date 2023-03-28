Asia market update: Asian markets up mildly again on absence of bad news; Continued relief rally until another bank liquidity scare? Focus again is on CB rate hike levels to come.
General trend
- Asian stocks continued their mild ascent from yesterday, buoyed by further details overnight from the US of First Citizen Bancshares reaching an agreement to purchase SVB with only modest additional government support.
- Australian stocks performed the strongest, up over 1% supported by strong gains in Oil stocks.
- Oil prices were supported by Norwegian energy firm DNO having to cease oil deliveries to the Iraq-Turkey pipeline following arbitration case in favor or Iraq. (See Asian news below for details).
- Australian Feb Retail Sales came in as expected; Australia CPI tomorrow is the last major economic reading before the RBA rate meeting next week.
- US$ down -0.7% against the yen during Asian hours, on improving risk sentiment.
- US equity FUTs up slightly today.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.4% at 6,988.
- (AU) Australia Feb Retail Sales M/M: 0.2% v 0.2%e.
- (AU) Australia sells A$150M v A$150M indicated in 0.75% Nov 2027 indexed-bonds; Avg Yield: 0.4249%; bid-to-cover: 4.35x.
- (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence +0.1 points.
- (AU) Australia Asst Treasurer Jones: Domestic funding markets continue to function well.
- (NZ) New Zealand Govt workers offered cost-of-living payment; Public Sector workers to receive lump-sum NZ$4000 in yr 1, and either $2000 or 3% of annual income in yr 2.
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.6% at 19,688.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,256.
- (HK) Hong Kong Feb Trade Balance (HKD): -45.4B v -30.0Be.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY278B v CNY255B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net injects CNY96B v injects CNY225B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8749 v 6.8714 prior.
- (CN) China Foreign Ministry: Confirms Premier Li Qiang met with executives including Apple CEO Cook.
- (CN) China Premier Li Qiang: Reiterates China's commitment to opening up for investments.
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.4% at 27,573.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Industry Min Nishimura: Japan Cabinet endorsed signing of US-Japan agreement to strengthen supply chains for metals.
- (JP) Japan Econ Minister Goto: Confirms Japan to spend ¥2.2T in economic stimulus from budget reserves.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: AT1 impact on Japan financial institutions limited.
- (JP) BOJ Gov Kuroda: Sustainable inflation target still not met yet.
- US - Japan reach trade deal for critical EV battery minerals - US Officials.
South Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens +0.4% at 2,418.
- (KR) South Korea Feb Retail Sales Y/Y: 7.9% v 6.7% prior (Dec).
- (KR) South Korea Finance Ministry: There is strong downward risk to budget revenue projection in 2023; cites the slowing economy.
- (KR) North Korea's Pres Kim: Calls for constant efforts to improve nuclear capability; Fully ready to use at any time - Korea press.
Other Asia
- (ID) Indonesia Central Bank (BI) changes date of next rate decision to April 18th (move due to EID holidays.
- Norway’s DNO Provides Kurdistan operations update: Ordered to temporarily halt deliveries to Iraq-Turkey pipeline [~470Kppd] following arbitration case between Iraq and Turkey has been awarded in Iraq's favour.
US EU news
- (EU) European Banking Authority (EBA) Chair Campa: Warns about very big risks in financial system.
- (DE) ECB's Nagel (Germany): Reiterates QT should be accelerated from Summer.
- (UK) Bank of England (BOE) Gov Bailey: If persistent inflationary pressures become evident, further monetary tightening would be required.
North America
- FCNCA FDIC confirms First Citizens to acquire and assume $56B in deposits and $72B in loans of SVB with option to acquire all bank branches and corporate locations; The deal is structured as a whole bank purchase with loss share coverage’.
- (US) Fed's Jefferson (voter): Inflation has been longer lasting and current rate is too high.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 +1% , Hang Seng +0.9%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +0.7%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +0.9%.
- EUR 1.0795-1.0820 ; JPY 130.54-131.62 ; AUD 0.6646-0.6695 ; NZD 0.6196-0.6326.
- Gold +0.25% at $1976/oz; Crude Oil flat at $72.80/brl; Copper +0.1% at $4.1022/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD has scaled above the critical resistance of 1.2300 amid a cheerful market mood on Tuesday. The US Dollar drops alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid receding global banking fears and a dovish Fed policy outlook. All eyes on Bailey's testimony.
Gold bears prod $1,960 support as bank fears ease
Gold price drops to a fresh intraday low of $1,955 as bears struggle to retake control, after an earlier retreat, during Tuesday’s European session. The bright metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s optimism.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February.