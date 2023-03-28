Share:

Asia market update: Asian markets up mildly again on absence of bad news; Continued relief rally until another bank liquidity scare? Focus again is on CB rate hike levels to come.

General trend

- Asian stocks continued their mild ascent from yesterday, buoyed by further details overnight from the US of First Citizen Bancshares reaching an agreement to purchase SVB with only modest additional government support.

- Australian stocks performed the strongest, up over 1% supported by strong gains in Oil stocks.

- Oil prices were supported by Norwegian energy firm DNO having to cease oil deliveries to the Iraq-Turkey pipeline following arbitration case in favor or Iraq. (See Asian news below for details).

- Australian Feb Retail Sales came in as expected; Australia CPI tomorrow is the last major economic reading before the RBA rate meeting next week.

- US$ down -0.7% against the yen during Asian hours, on improving risk sentiment.

- US equity FUTs up slightly today.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.4% at 6,988.

- (AU) Australia Feb Retail Sales M/M: 0.2% v 0.2%e.

- (AU) Australia sells A$150M v A$150M indicated in 0.75% Nov 2027 indexed-bonds; Avg Yield: 0.4249%; bid-to-cover: 4.35x.

- (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence +0.1 points.

- (AU) Australia Asst Treasurer Jones: Domestic funding markets continue to function well.

- (NZ) New Zealand Govt workers offered cost-of-living payment; Public Sector workers to receive lump-sum NZ$4000 in yr 1, and either $2000 or 3% of annual income in yr 2.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.6% at 19,688.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,256.

- (HK) Hong Kong Feb Trade Balance (HKD): -45.4B v -30.0Be.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY278B v CNY255B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net injects CNY96B v injects CNY225B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8749 v 6.8714 prior.

- (CN) China Foreign Ministry: Confirms Premier Li Qiang met with executives including Apple CEO Cook.

- (CN) China Premier Li Qiang: Reiterates China's commitment to opening up for investments.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.4% at 27,573.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Industry Min Nishimura: Japan Cabinet endorsed signing of US-Japan agreement to strengthen supply chains for metals.

- (JP) Japan Econ Minister Goto: Confirms Japan to spend ¥2.2T in economic stimulus from budget reserves.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: AT1 impact on Japan financial institutions limited.

- (JP) BOJ Gov Kuroda: Sustainable inflation target still not met yet.

- US - Japan reach trade deal for critical EV battery minerals - US Officials.

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens +0.4% at 2,418.

- (KR) South Korea Feb Retail Sales Y/Y: 7.9% v 6.7% prior (Dec).

- (KR) South Korea Finance Ministry: There is strong downward risk to budget revenue projection in 2023; cites the slowing economy.

- (KR) North Korea's Pres Kim: Calls for constant efforts to improve nuclear capability; Fully ready to use at any time - Korea press.

Other Asia

- (ID) Indonesia Central Bank (BI) changes date of next rate decision to April 18th (move due to EID holidays.

- Norway’s DNO Provides Kurdistan operations update: Ordered to temporarily halt deliveries to Iraq-Turkey pipeline [~470Kppd] following arbitration case between Iraq and Turkey has been awarded in Iraq's favour.

US EU news

- (EU) European Banking Authority (EBA) Chair Campa: Warns about very big risks in financial system.

- (DE) ECB's Nagel (Germany): Reiterates QT should be accelerated from Summer.

- (UK) Bank of England (BOE) Gov Bailey: If persistent inflationary pressures become evident, further monetary tightening would be required.

North America

- FCNCA FDIC confirms First Citizens to acquire and assume $56B in deposits and $72B in loans of SVB with option to acquire all bank branches and corporate locations; The deal is structured as a whole bank purchase with loss share coverage’.

- (US) Fed's Jefferson (voter): Inflation has been longer lasting and current rate is too high.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 +1% , Hang Seng +0.9%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +0.7%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +0.9%.

- EUR 1.0795-1.0820 ; JPY 130.54-131.62 ; AUD 0.6646-0.6695 ; NZD 0.6196-0.6326.

- Gold +0.25% at $1976/oz; Crude Oil flat at $72.80/brl; Copper +0.1% at $4.1022/lb.