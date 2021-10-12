Markets
Trading started in slow motion yesterday as US cash bond markets were closed (Columbus Day). Still, the established trends remained in place. European yields extended their march north and are near or even surpass key technical levels. In a session without key data, German yield rose another 2 bps (2-y) to 3 bps (5 & 10-y). The 10-y yield easily took out the -0.15% level, the final hurdle ahead of the -0.07% May post-corona top. The 10-y EMU swap (0.28%) already trades well north of the comparable May top. A sustained break would suggest that rates are entering a new era. It deserves close monitoring. Persistent high oil/commodity prices of late raised inflation expectations, but yesterday’s move was mainly driven by higher real yields. In theory, this might be a sign of markets anticipating ECB tapering too. However, policy easing remains subject to hefty internal ECB debate. ECB’s Lane repeated the ‘temporary inflation’ mantra as he advocated that one-off wage increases do not per se contribute to sustained higher underlying inflation. Equity markets lost modest ground, with the US underperforming (S&P -0.7%). In FX, the DXY USD index held north of 94 (close 94.32), but this move was due to a sharp jump in USD/JPY (close 113.31 from 112.24). The yen suffers from higher core (real) yields/rising yield differentials. Moves in other major USD cross rates were more modest. EUR/USD is holding near recent lows (close 1.155). Short-term UK yields continue to rise (2-y + 5 bp) as the debate on an early BoE rate hike evolves (comments from Saunders and Bailey). However, for now it doesn’t cause any further sterling gains, not even against the euro. EUR/GGBP closed at 0.849.
Asian markets stay in risk-off modus. Oil and other commodities holding at high levels are fueling uncertainty on growth going forward as does China regulation (state banks). The DXY USD index is holding stable near 94.30 as USD/JPY (113.25). Later today, the US NFIB small business confidence and German ZEW investor sentiment are interesting, but no real market movers. Several ECB members including Lagarde, Lane and Villeroy will speak as will Fed members Clarida and Bostic. With interest rate markets at key technical levels we keep a close eye at investor interest for US Treasury’s $ 58 bln 3-y action and the $ 38 bln 10-y sale. The EU will issue its first green bond, selling 15-y bonds for an amount of € 12 bln. At first sight, the odds look still good for further USD gains (risk-off, inflation fears, interest rate advantage). Even so, USD gains against the euro recently slowed. The ST picture remains EUR/USD negative as long as the pair trades below 1.1665. Even so, a quick drop to the 1.1495 support also didn’t occur. UK labour market data published this morning were solid, but close to expectations. Later today, UK’s Frost delivering an important speech on the Northern Ireland Protocol, might cause some sterling nervousness.
News headlines
The central bank of South Korea kept the main policy rate unchanged at 0.75%. Two members voted for a back-to-back increase following the August 25 bps hike. Governor Lee said, however, that if the current situation doesn’t differ too much from the one they will be looking at during the November meeting, an additional hike “will be good to consider”. The BoK expressed confidence in the economic recovery while flagging risks from accelerating inflation to worsening financial imbalances, including an increase in household loans and rapid housing price rises in all parts of the country. The South Korean won slips vs the USD this morning, mainly in risk-off trading. USD/KRW touched the 1200 handle for the first time since July 2020.
The Turkish lira dived to another all-time low against the USD yesterday (USD/TRY >9) and hovers near Monday’s close this morning. Both sides of the equation played their role with broad-based dollar strength and a weak lira. The latter resulted from president Erdogan threatening with military intervention in neighboring Syria where Turkey-backed rebels are fighting forces loyal to the Syrian president and Kurdish militia. The domestic situation doesn’t support the currency either as headline inflation spiraled to 19.6% in September while the central bank recently cut policy rates to 18%. Furthermore, markets fear additional rate cuts due to core inflation – the CBRT’s preferred gauge - showing preliminary signs of topping out, even as it still amounts to 17%.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1550 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is defending minor bids above 1.1550 as the US dollar consolidates near yearly highs amid risk-off mood. Surging energy costs stoke up inflation fears and weigh on the risk appetite. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continues to undermine the euro. German ZEW awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3600 on upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3600 after the UK ILO Unemployment Rate matched expectations with 4.5% in August. The US dollar sees a mild pullback despite the downbeat mood, fuelled by the stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE underpins the pound.
XAU/USD refreshes daily gains above $1,760 as USD retreats
Gold prices spike higher after the initial subdued session trading in the familiar trading range as USD retreats and risk-off mood. The US Dollar Index after hovering near to one year high amid surging energy prices and Fed’s tapering expectations slides on a mild pullback.
Bitcoin dominated crypto fund inflows as institutional investors turn bullish on BTC
During the Bitcoin price rally last week, cryptocurrency investment funds doubled the amount of inflows in tandem with the bullish sentiment that returned during the same period. A significant increase in BTC-focused funds was witnessed, as inflows reached the highest levels in five months.
Commodity price surge fan fears of inflation as we await key data
October can be a tricky month for stock markets, if you believe in seasonality, and this week is usually the worst, with the 10th ad 12th historically the worst days for stock market performance in October.