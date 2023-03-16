Share:

Asia market update: Asian markets sell off at open, pare declines after CS-SNB news; Bank stability focus bifurcates from US to Europe; Looking to ECB rate decision tonight; Will the most recent calm last?

General trend

- Asian Macro data takes backseat to financial stability concerns, including in EU and US.

- Credit Suisse borrowing up to CHF50B from Swiss National Bank helped calm markets today.

- NZD drops on larger than expected GDP contraction of -0.6% for the quarter, hovering around recession levels.

- Analysts reduce RBNZ rate hike expectations to 25bps in April.

- Australia jobs report was stronger than expected but markets barely react.

- JPY remains firmer amid safe haven demand, UST yield volatility.

- WTI crude oil price overnight drops below $70/bbl (1st time since Dec 2021), dragging energy shares down.

- UST yields (and Asian yields) remain volatile [focal points include the financial sector and central banks; Fed Funds FUTs remain volatile ahead of Mar 22nd Fed meeting].

- US equity FUTs are up around 0.5% at time of writing.

- Focus tonight squarely back onto ECB rate decision still expected at 50bps rate hike.

- Given recent liquidity events, will the ECB strike a more dovish tone going forward?

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 -0.8% at 7,009.

- (AU) Australia Feb employment change: +64.6K V +50.0KE [largest rise since Jun 2022]; unemployment rate: 3.5% V 3.6%E.

- (AU) Australia Mar Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: 5.0% v 5.1% prior.

- (AU) Australia Treasurer: Australia banks are well capitalized. regulators are 'on top of things'.

- (AU) RBA rate cut is priced in for the Aug policy meeting, according to OIS.

- (AU) Australia 3 yr yields fall 25bps to 2.84% (lowest since Aug).

- (NZ) New Zealand Q4 GDP Q/Q: -0.6% V -0.2%E; Y/Y: 2.2% V 3.3%E.

- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2028, 2033 and 2051 bonds.

- (NZ) New Zealand Feb Non-Resident Bond Holdings: 60.0% v 61.0% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand on brink of recession after economy contracts 0.6% - financial press.

- (NZ) New Zealand's ASB bank now expects RBNZ to raise cash rate by 25bps in April (prior 50bps rate hike).

- (NZ) Westpac; Now expects the RBNZ official cash rate to peak at 5.00% (prior 5.50%); expects the RBNZ to hike by 25bps at its Apr meeting.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -1.7% at 19,197.

- (HK) Hong Kong Securities Regulator Commission official: Met with China PBOC to exchange views on financial cooperation between mainland China and Hong Kong.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.6% at 3,244.

- CFIUS demands TikTok China founder sell ownership stake; TikTok says a forced sale will not resolve national security issues - US financial press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY109B v CNY104B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net injects CNY106B.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9149 v 6.8680 prior.

- (CN) China Feb New Home Prices M/M: +0.3% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: -1.2% v -1.5% prior.

- (CN) China Feb power usage rises 11% y/y - NEA.

- (CN) Follow Up: China Securities Regulator (CSRC) said to pause approvals for new Global Depositary Receipt (GDR) sales amid concerns that the China A-share market could be pressured- US financial press.

- (CN) China State Council: Illegal collection, trading, use, leakage of personal information and other illegal acts are increasing - state media.

- (CN) China issues white paper on enforcing rule of law in cyberspace management - state media.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -1.6% at 26,796.

- (JP) Japan Feb trade balance: -¥897.7B V -¥1.150TE.

- (JP) Japan Jan Core Machine Orders M/M: 9.5% v 1.4%e; Y/Y: 4.5% v -3.9%e.

- (JP) Japan 10-year JGB FUTs rise 1.1 points; tracks rally in USTs amid safe haven demand, banking concerns.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: BOJ earnings at policy exit will depend on the circumstances then.

- (JP) Japan sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 1.400% 20-Year JGB Bonds; Avg Yield: 1.0790% v 1.3060% prior, bid-to-cover: 2.85x v 3.05x prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens -0.9% at 2,357.

- (KR) Korea Financial Services Commission: Considering counter cyclical capital buffer for banks.

- (KR) North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, according to Korea Press; Japan press says the missile is likely to fall outside of Japan's EEZ.

- (KR) South Korea to convene National Security Council meeting - financial press.

Other Asia

- (TW) TSM Founder Morris Chang: Chip Manufacturing tech in China is 5-6 yrs behind Taiwan; Chip sector globalization is dead.

- (TW) Taiwan Foreign Ministry: Told Honduras many times Taiwan willing to help development; Reminded of China's false promises.

- (PH) Philippines National Treasurer: Credit Suisse has no significant exposure to Philippine bonds.

North America

- First Republic Bank [FRC]: Said to mull options including a sale - press.

- (US) Feb PPI final demand M/M: -0.1% V +0.3%E; Y/Y: 4.6% V 5.4%E.

Europe

- Saudi National Bank (SNB) [10% holder] Chief: Absolutely will not provide more assistance to Credit Suisse; cites regulatory issues.

- Credit Suisse to borrow up to CHF50B from Swiss National Bank.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.9%, ASX 200 -1.5% , Hang Seng -1.4%; Shanghai Composite -0.6% ; Kospi -0.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax +1.7%; FTSE100 +1.3%.

- EUR 1.0603-1.0572 ; JPY 133.50-132.50 ; AUD 0.6642-0.6610 ;NZD 0.6193-0.6139.

- Gold -0.7% at $1,917/oz; Crude Oil +1.2% at $68.44/brl; Copper flat at $3.8825/lb.