General trend

- A quiet day for markets in Asia.

- Despite the Wall St rally overnight Asian equities struggled, with the exception of Australia (up 1.0% at time of writing)..

- Alibaba’s much anticipated investor conference call by CEO Daniel Zhang provided details about its restructuring into 6 units. (TL;DR “We will gradually relinquish control”).

- Treasury yields were flat across all markets, repeating yesterday’s lackluster session. Only Government bonds in New Zealand and Australia were slightly higher.

- US equity FUTs fell very slightly, after last night’s strong tech-led rally in the US markets..

China’s new Premier Li Qiang in his first major speech promised domestic economic performance in March to be better than Jan-Feb.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-(AU) ASX 200 opens +0.75% at 7,103.

-(AU) Australia Q4 Job Vacancies Q/Q: -1.5% v -4.9% prior.

-(AU) Australia's APRA (financial regulator) releases amendments to Insurance Capital Framework; To ensure regulatory capital levels are sufficient to protect prudent soundness.

-(NZ) New Zealand Mar Business Confidence: -43.4 v -43.3 prior.

-(NZ) New Zealand Feb Building Permits M/M: -9.0% v -1.5% prior.

-(NZ) New Zealand sells total NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2028, 2033 and 2051 bonds.

China/Hong Kong

-(HK) Hang Seng opens +0.1% at 20,217.

-(CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,243.

-Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang: Restructuring will allow all our businesses to become more agile, enhance decision-making, enable faster response to market changes.

-(CN) China Premier Li Qiang: Domestic economic performance in March is even better than Jan-Feb; growth momentum is strong - 1st major speech at Boao Forum.

-(CN) Official Xu Xueyuan: US undermining China's sovereignty with Tsai visit, will have severe impact on US-China ties.

-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY239B v CNY200B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net injects CNY175B v injects CNY133B prior.

-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8886 v 6.8374 prior.

Japan

-(JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.2% at 27,828.

-(JP) Japan Ministry of Finance to set up panel as soon as April for Digital FX - Japan press.

-(JP) Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Mar 24th]: Japan buying of foreign bonds +1.2¥T; Foreign buying of Japan bonds: -1.7¥T.

-(JP) JAPAN SELLS ¥522B IN 2-YEAR JGB BONDS; AVG YIELD: -0.0630% V -0.0270% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER: 3.89X V 4.11X PRIOR.

South Korea

-(KR) Kospi opens +0.4% at 2,453.

-(KR) South Korea's FX reserves comprise of 72% in USD assets vs. 68.3% y/y (highest since data release began in 2007).

-(KR) South Korea Apr Business Manufacturing Survey: 69 v 66 prior.

-(KR) South Korea President Yoon said to appoint its ambassador the US as its next National Security Advisor.

Other Asia

-(TH) Thailand Feb Customs Trade Balance: -$1.1B v -$1.4Be.

-(TH) THAILAND CENTRAL BANK (BOT) RAISES BENCHMARK INTEREST RATE BY 25BPS TO 1.75%; AS EXPECTED (From yesterday, after the previous Update was mailed out).

-(ID) Indonesia Central Bank (BI) Gov Warjiyo: Reiterates current Benchmark Rate level is sufficient to ensure headline inflation returns to target range.

-(SG) Singapore PM Lee: Hopes US and China can stabilize ties and cooperate - Boao Forum.

North America

-(US) US PRES BIDEN SAID TO BE PREPARING TO CALL FOR NEW RULES FOR MID-SIZE BANKS; DISCUSSIONS STILL UNDER FLUX – WAPO.

Europe

-(UK) BOE's Mann: Credit conditions are part of rate decision, we look at credit conditions all the time.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.8%, ASX 200 +1.0% , Hang Seng flat; Shanghai Composite flat ; Kospi +0.7%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax flat; FTSE100 +1.0%.

- EUR 1.0827-1.0849 ; JPY 132.46-132.87 ; AUD 0.6661-0.6693 ; NZD 0.6203-0.6232.

- Gold -0.3% at $1979/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $72.82/brl; Copper no change at $4.0820/lb.