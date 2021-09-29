Asian markets
Stock traders should be aware that the Hong Kong central bank has asked financial institutions to declare their exposure to Evergrande in order to address systematic risks in the region. Similarly, the United States has also asked lenders about their exposure to the infamous company. The company's possible insolvency has had disastrous consequences for similar firms in the real estate sector. Furthermore, Evergrande must release $45.2 million in coupon payments for a dollar bond on Wednesday.
As of 11.42 p.m. EST, the Nikkei dropped 2.46% and the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 1.95%. Seoul's Kospi declined 1.94%. The ASX 200 index fell 1.10% and the Hang Seng index, in Hong Kong, decreased 0.49%.
HSI Index
As for the HSI index, it is strictly in downtrend and it is also trading below the 50, 100 and 200-day SMA on the daily time frames. The price has reached near an important level of support as shown on the chart which helps the index to bounce back. However, if the support level doesn’t hold, we could easily see the price moving further lower towards the next support zone which is in-line with the February 2020’s low.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades water below 1.1700 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1700, consolidating the three-day downtrend. US dollar takes a breather amid a pullback in the Treasury yields, as risk-aversion prevails amid China Evergrande risks and debt ceiling woes. Powell, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3550 amid risk off sentiment, Bailey speech eyed
GBP/USD nurses its wounds on Wednesday in early European trading hours. Higher US Treasury yields underpins the demand for the US dollar. Investors sidelined the British pound on gas shortage, higher inflation concerns, economic slowdown and Brexit woes.
Gold set to test $1700? Daily close below 61.8% Fib level flags caution
Gold price extended the previous weakness and lost nearly $15 to refresh seven-week lows at $1728 on Tuesday but recovered to $1734 at the close. Gold’s daily technical setup remains in favor of the bearish traders.
Stellar bulls on quest for 20% gains
XLM price was on a downtrend as it sliced through the trading range’s midpoint on September 19. Stellar appears to be forming a swing low just below the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level after collecting liquidity from the July 27 low.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.