Geopolitical tensions
Investors should be aware that relationship between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies, has been rocky in recent years, and any significant feud between the two could be detrimental to stock markets.
Washington recently announced that it would boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Washington claims that the boycott is a means of protesting Beijing's alleged violations of human rights. According to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the move is intended to reprimand China for its actions against Muslims in Uyghur.
Similarly, relations between the United States and Russia have also taken a turn for the worse as the United States and European countries are considering implementing sanctions against Russia if it takes over Ukraine. Washington will likely target large banks in Russia and block Russia’s ability to convert its legal tender, rubles, into U.S. dollars and other major currencies.
Asian Pacific markets
Because of the slowdown in economic growth in China, policymakers are in view of pumping liquidity into markets by supporting the country's real estate market, which has taken a significant hit because of the Evergrande debacle. Beijing is now considering easing restrictions on its property sector to fuel economic growth in 2022. Similarly, the People’s Bank of China will also reduce its minimum reserve requirement for banks by 0.5%, which is potentially going to inject $188 billion into the economy.
As of 12.18 a.m. EST, the Nikkei jumped 1.99% and the Shanghai index rose 0.12%. The Hang Seng index, in Hong Kong, hopped 1.46%. The ASX 200 index soared 1.02%, and the Seoul Kospi climbed 0.50%.
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold: Greenback slides and offsets rising US yields
Gold is flat and sideways in consolidating markets awaiting a catalyst. Gold is consolidating in the $1,779 and $1,793 range with markets trying to assess the outlook with regards to inflation, central banks and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 variant.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
