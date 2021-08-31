Asian markets

The Asian Pacific market is broadly declining as of now following the rise in restrictions by Chinese regulators on gaming companies. As per the regulations, Beijing will restrict children from playing video games to a mere three hours for most of the week. Firms such as NetEase and Tencent are only allowed to offer their online games from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The surge in regulatory crackdowns on such sectors could scare off investors who are testing the waters of Chinese equity markets.

As of 11:17 p.m. EST, the Nikkei fell 0.19% while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.76%. The ASX 200 index rose 0.37% and Seoul's Kospi fell 0.10%. The Hang Seng index, in Hong Kong, has declined by 1.55%.

Nikkei index

The Nikkei index is still very much trading in a downtrend and traders have taken pretty much every single opportunity to sell into the rallies. However, more recently, it seems like that the bulls are back in town as the price has crossed above the 50-day SMA on the daily time frame. However, the price still needs to break above the 100 and the 200-day SMA on the daily time frame. As for the RSI, it is trading above the upward trend line which shows that the current trend has some momentum behind it.

The near term resistance is at 30046 and the support is at 27192.