General trend

- WTI Crude spiked on the initial headline related to the Ukraine plant, later pared some of gain as more details appeared; 10-year UST yield dropped over 10bps [later pared decline].

- EUR/USD has remained above 1.10.

- AUD extends gain.

- China addressed the COVID zero speculation.

- Japan PM commented on Kuroda’s successor.

- South Korea CPI remains well above target.

- Aggressive rate hike seen out of Sri Lanka.

- Equity markets are currently off of the lows.

- US equity FUTS dropped by over 1.5%.

- Nikkei 225 declined by 3%.

- Japan’s GPIF commented on stock lending.

- S&P ASX 200 pared drop, ended lower by less than 1%.

- Hang Seng opened lower by over 2.5%.

- Financials have weighed on the Shanghai Composite.

- China’s annual National People’s Congress (NPC) is in focus [scheduled to begin on Mar 5th (Sat)].

- When will the Moscow Exchange resume equity trading?

- Ukraine and Russia said to plan to hold more talks early next week.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (NZ) New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: We do see inflation returning to RBNZ's 1-3% band; Faster inflation will curb consumer spending.

- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 1.50% Jun 2031 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.1597% v 1.9267% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.17x v 3.23x prior [from Feb 2nd].

- (NZ) New Zealand Feb Consumer Confidence: 81.7 v 97.7 prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.6%.

- (JP) Japan Jan jobless rate: 2.8% V 2.7%E.

- (JP) Japan Industry Min: Japan will release 7.5M barrels from private reserves in coordination with IEA countries.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Wants China to act responsibly on Russia; Wants BOJ to continunue to aim for 2.0% CPI; to pick the most appropriate successor for BoJ Gov. Kuroda

- (JP) Japan Govt Spokesperson: Will lift subsidy ceiling for fuel wholesales to ¥25/L for Gasoline, Diesel, and Kerosene to ease increase in energy prices (in line).

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Will release details on Small and Medium company support package Mar 4th (Today); Important to reduce impact on rising oil prices.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Cabinet has approved a ¥360.6B package in response to elevated oil prices (as expected).

- (JP) Said that the Japan Govt will change traffic laws to promote self driving cars - Press.

- Hino Motors (7205.JP) Said to be under probe for falsifying exhaust data - Press.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Said to see little need to consider normalization; Sees cost push inflation as unsustainable - Press.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.4%.

- (KR) South Korea Feb CPI M/M: 0.6% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: 3.7% V 3.5%E, 11th month over 2.0% target.

- (KR) South Korea to allow restaurants and cafes to run until 11pm local time - South Korea press.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -2.6%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.6%.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY290B v Net drain CNY190B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3288 v 6.3016 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC said to potentially cut medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate in later March [PBOC normally conducts MLF operations around the 15th of the month] - China Daily.

- (CN) China Paper said to have urged prudence in easing home loans - Press.

- (CN) China said to have cut taxes for certain smaller companies until end of 2024 - Press.

- (CN) Follow Up: US Fed Chair Powell said to have noted that the Russia/Ukraine war could accelerate moves in China to develop alternatives to the current USD-denominated international payments infrastructure [cites Congressional testimony] - SCMP.

- (CN) Orient AMC said to be planning a CNY10B bond sale to aid property developers; Country Garden and Midea said to have secured ~CNY21B in M&A Financing.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 3-month and 6-month bills.

- (CN) China National People's Congress Spokesman Zhang: NPC will end on Mar 11th (Fri).

- (CN) China National People's Congress Spokesman Zhang: China and world economy have benefited from 0 covid policy; Anti-sanctions law is aimed at defending ourselves; US industrial plans are its own concern.

Other

- (SL) Sri Lanka Central Bank (CBSL) raises key rates by 100bps; not expected (Expected 50bps).

- (TW) Former Sec of State Pompeo: the US Should officially recognize Taiwan [as a country].

North America

-(US) Chicago Wheat trades limit up after news on Ukraine nuclear plant.

- (US) State Dept spokesperson: There has been significant progress in Iran nuclear talks; We are close to a possible deal.

Europe

- (UR) Ukraine negotiator: Did not receive results we had counted on in Russia talks today; Have agreed to hold third round of talks 'soon'; May implement temporary ceasefire during civilian evacuations.

- (RU) Said that certain US Banks and hedge funds are purchasing Russia corp debt - Press.

- (UR) Ukraine foregin Min Kuleba: Nuclear plant fire has broke out, if blows will be 10x larger than chernobyl.

- (UR) Follow Up: IAEA authorities in contact with Ukraine on Nuclear Plant.

- (UR) Follow Up: Ukraine State Emergency Service: Fire at nuclear plant broke out 'outside the perimeter'.

- (UR) IAEA has put the Ukraine Nuclear plant incident and emergency enter into a full 24/7 response mode.

- (RU) Said that China backed development banks have halted loans to Russia due to sanctions on Russia - US financial press.

- (UR) Ukraine notes fires at Nuclear Power Plant have been extinguished.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -2.2%, ASX 200 -0.6% , Hang Seng -2.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.9% ; Kospi -1.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.7%, Dax -2.2%; FTSE100 -1.3%.

- EUR 1.1067-1.1010 ; JPY 115.55-115.25 ; AUD 0.7363-0.7299 ;NZD 0.6826-0.6767.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,942/oz; Crude Oil +2.2% at $110.10/brl; Copper +1.5% at $4.8563/lb.