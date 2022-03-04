Asia Market Update: Asian indices trade generally lower, volatility during the session has been driven by concerns about a large Ukrainian nuclear plant; NY Fed Williams spoke; US jobs report and China NPC in focus.
General trend
- WTI Crude spiked on the initial headline related to the Ukraine plant, later pared some of gain as more details appeared; 10-year UST yield dropped over 10bps [later pared decline].
- EUR/USD has remained above 1.10.
- AUD extends gain.
- China addressed the COVID zero speculation.
- Japan PM commented on Kuroda’s successor.
- South Korea CPI remains well above target.
- Aggressive rate hike seen out of Sri Lanka.
- Equity markets are currently off of the lows.
- US equity FUTS dropped by over 1.5%.
- Nikkei 225 declined by 3%.
- Japan’s GPIF commented on stock lending.
- S&P ASX 200 pared drop, ended lower by less than 1%.
- Hang Seng opened lower by over 2.5%.
- Financials have weighed on the Shanghai Composite.
- China’s annual National People’s Congress (NPC) is in focus [scheduled to begin on Mar 5th (Sat)].
- When will the Moscow Exchange resume equity trading?
- Ukraine and Russia said to plan to hold more talks early next week.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (NZ) New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: We do see inflation returning to RBNZ's 1-3% band; Faster inflation will curb consumer spending.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 1.50% Jun 2031 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.1597% v 1.9267% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.17x v 3.23x prior [from Feb 2nd].
- (NZ) New Zealand Feb Consumer Confidence: 81.7 v 97.7 prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.6%.
- (JP) Japan Jan jobless rate: 2.8% V 2.7%E.
- (JP) Japan Industry Min: Japan will release 7.5M barrels from private reserves in coordination with IEA countries.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Wants China to act responsibly on Russia; Wants BOJ to continunue to aim for 2.0% CPI; to pick the most appropriate successor for BoJ Gov. Kuroda
- (JP) Japan Govt Spokesperson: Will lift subsidy ceiling for fuel wholesales to ¥25/L for Gasoline, Diesel, and Kerosene to ease increase in energy prices (in line).
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Will release details on Small and Medium company support package Mar 4th (Today); Important to reduce impact on rising oil prices.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Cabinet has approved a ¥360.6B package in response to elevated oil prices (as expected).
- (JP) Said that the Japan Govt will change traffic laws to promote self driving cars - Press.
- Hino Motors (7205.JP) Said to be under probe for falsifying exhaust data - Press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Said to see little need to consider normalization; Sees cost push inflation as unsustainable - Press.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.4%.
- (KR) South Korea Feb CPI M/M: 0.6% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: 3.7% V 3.5%E, 11th month over 2.0% target.
- (KR) South Korea to allow restaurants and cafes to run until 11pm local time - South Korea press.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -2.6%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.6%.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY290B v Net drain CNY190B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3288 v 6.3016 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC said to potentially cut medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate in later March [PBOC normally conducts MLF operations around the 15th of the month] - China Daily.
- (CN) China Paper said to have urged prudence in easing home loans - Press.
- (CN) China said to have cut taxes for certain smaller companies until end of 2024 - Press.
- (CN) Follow Up: US Fed Chair Powell said to have noted that the Russia/Ukraine war could accelerate moves in China to develop alternatives to the current USD-denominated international payments infrastructure [cites Congressional testimony] - SCMP.
- (CN) Orient AMC said to be planning a CNY10B bond sale to aid property developers; Country Garden and Midea said to have secured ~CNY21B in M&A Financing.
- (CN) China Paper said to have urged prudence in easing home loans [in line] - Press.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 3-month and 6-month bills.
- (CN) China National People's Congress Spokesman Zhang: NPC will end on Mar 11th (Fri).
- (CN) China National People's Congress Spokesman Zhang: China and world economy have benefited from 0 covid policy; Anti-sanctions law is aimed at defending ourselves; US industrial plans are its own concern.
Other
- (SL) Sri Lanka Central Bank (CBSL) raises key rates by 100bps; not expected (Expected 50bps).
- (TW) Former Sec of State Pompeo: the US Should officially recognize Taiwan [as a country].
North America
-(US) Chicago Wheat trades limit up after news on Ukraine nuclear plant.
- (US) State Dept spokesperson: There has been significant progress in Iran nuclear talks; We are close to a possible deal.
Europe
- (UR) Ukraine negotiator: Did not receive results we had counted on in Russia talks today; Have agreed to hold third round of talks 'soon'; May implement temporary ceasefire during civilian evacuations.
- (RU) Said that certain US Banks and hedge funds are purchasing Russia corp debt - Press.
- (UR) Ukraine foregin Min Kuleba: Nuclear plant fire has broke out, if blows will be 10x larger than chernobyl.
- (UR) Follow Up: IAEA authorities in contact with Ukraine on Nuclear Plant.
- (UR) Follow Up: Ukraine State Emergency Service: Fire at nuclear plant broke out 'outside the perimeter'.
- (UR) IAEA has put the Ukraine Nuclear plant incident and emergency enter into a full 24/7 response mode.
- (RU) Said that China backed development banks have halted loans to Russia due to sanctions on Russia - US financial press.
- (UR) Ukraine notes fires at Nuclear Power Plant have been extinguished.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -2.2%, ASX 200 -0.6% , Hang Seng -2.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.9% ; Kospi -1.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.7%, Dax -2.2%; FTSE100 -1.3%.
- EUR 1.1067-1.1010 ; JPY 115.55-115.25 ; AUD 0.7363-0.7299 ;NZD 0.6826-0.6767.
- Gold +0.3% at $1,942/oz; Crude Oil +2.2% at $110.10/brl; Copper +1.5% at $4.8563/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Shiba Inu price under selling pressure could revisit $0.000020
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50
Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91.