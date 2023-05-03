Share:

General trend

- After an action-packed day yesterday with the RBA’s unexpected rate hike, the US overnight session saw a lot of volatility [Softer economic data / Ongoing debt limit worries / Further regional banking concerns with regional bank indices falling over 5% led by PacWest and Western Alliance Bancorp / Oil fell over 5% overnight / Gold rose 1.5% / AUD advanced 0.5% against USD.].

- Following on today the ASX 200 Energy index fell -3% with the ASX 200 Financials index -1.9% and AU 3 yr yield -7bps.

- Trading was light with Japan and China on holiday today. Equity markets that were open all fell between 1-2%.

- NZ unemployment figures overall remained steady, with NZ 2 yr yield rising +7bps after the release.

- Australia RBA’s Gov Lowe: Some further tightening may be required.

- National Australia Bank reports tomorrow, leading off other major Australian bank earnings.

- China Caixin PMI tomorrow, with China back from holiday.

- US Fed rate decision tonight, with ECB Thu night.

- Corporate earnings still in focus for the week, although Asia will still be lighter than usual due to the number of holidays this week:

- May 4: Japan, Malaysia, Thailand.

- May 5: Japan, South Korea.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.7% at 7,219.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Some further tightening may be required to meet that time frame - post-rate decision comments.

- (AU) Australia Mar Retail Sales M/M: 0.4% v 0.2%e.

- (AU) Australia Apr Final PMI Services: 53.7 v 52.6 prelim.

- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 4.50% Apr 2033 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.3617%; bid-to-cover: 4.11x.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Financial Stability Review (FSR).

- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 3.5%e.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Dep Gov Hawkesby: New Zealand labour market remains strong; Will not comment on monetary policy today.

- (NZ) New Zealand Apr Corelogic House Prices Y/Y: -10.3% v -10.5% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- (CN) Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -1.2% at 19,686.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q1 Advance GDP Q/Q: 5.3% v 3.0%e; Y/Y: 2.7% v 0.5%e.

- (JP) Japan Defense Ministry: Scrambled a jet fighter after spotting suspected Chinese drone between Yonaguni Island and Taiwan today.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens -0.6% at 2,510.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: Aggressive monetary tightening is raising financial market volatility.

- (KR) Bank of Korea Gov Rhee: A little premature to talk about policy pivot - CNBC interview.

- It is time to wait and see given that core inflation is still high - "It is the right time to assess the accumulated effect".

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Apr Minutes: Pace of core CPI easing to be slower than headline inflation.

Other Asia

- (TH) Thailand Apr Business Sentiment Index: 50.1 v 52.9 prior.

North America

- (US) Mar factory orders: 0.9% V 1.3%E.

- (US) Mar final durable goods orders: +3.2% V +3.2% prelim; durables (ex-transportation): +0.2% V +0.3% prelim.

- (US) Mar jolts job openings: 9.59M V 9.736ME; Quits rate 2.5% v 2.6% prior.

Europe

- (EU) Eurozone Apr CPI estimate Y/Y: 7.0% V 7.0%E; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.6% V 5.6%E (Core CPI decelerates 1st time in 10 months and moves off record high).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 -1.1%; Hang Seng -1.8%; Shanghai Composite closed; Nikkei 225 closed; Kospi -0.8%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, DAX +0.1%; FTSE100 -1.2%.

- EUR 1.0999 - 1.1030 ; JPY 135.93 - 136.62 ; AUD 0.6655 - 0.6676 ; NZD 0.6205 - 0.6249.

- Gold +0.1% at $2,024/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $71.61/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.8492/lb.