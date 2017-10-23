Asian FX Outlook: USD off to a firm start

What happened?

The US Dollar got off to a solid start of the week vs its main peers. Market commentators attributed the latest appreciation to a plethora of drivers, including real money accounts moving away from Euros on growing political uncertainty in Spain (to spillover in Europe?), a further pick up in confidence towards an eventual US tax reform approval late this year as well as broad-based Yen selling.

In Japan, the snap election result saw the ruling coalition (the LDP and Komeito), led by Shinzo Abe, claim a landslide victory, securing a supermajority, resulting in a significant reduction of investors' concerns over domestic political affairs.

According to Nomura: "In the medium term, the outcome reduces the risk of a sudden change in economic policy stance. After the strong victory, the likelihood of PM Abe winning a third term as LDP leader has risen, and the LDP leadership election next September would be a smaller risk event. The ruling coalition’s strong victory also means PM Abe will very likely maintain his status to appoint the next BOJ leadership (governor and two deputy governors)."

UK PM Theresa May hit the wires, providing a Brexit update to Parliament. The politician failed to provide fresh insights, simply reiterating that Britain and the EU remain united on principles of rights of EU citizens, adding that significant progress was made on Northern Ireland. Lastly, May said she's ambitious and positive about negotiations but preparing for every eventuality.

On the Catalan crisis, after the Spanish government announced plans to enact the article 155 to take direct control of the Catalonian region, before it is formally approved, Spanish media reports that PM Puigdemont plans to appear personally in the Senate. The head of the Catalan Government would be willing to go the High House Commission to present allegations against the article 155 before this comes into effect by late this week.

In other news, US President Trump said he is "very, very close" to making the Fed Chair decision.

Upcoming key events

The upcoming Asian calendar is vacant. Only Japan's flash manufacturing PMI is due. The indicator is expected to improve marginally by 0.2 basis points.

In Europe, the economic calendar will be dominated by manufacturing data in France, Germany and the European Union as a whole. The data, which refers to the month of October, is expected to come, with the exception of France, slightly lower than last month, potentially weighing on the price of the shared European currency on the lead up to the event.

Majors' technical outlook

DXY: Establishes an important base at the 50-MA at 92. A break above 94.50 confirms it.

EUR/USD: Choppy and diminutive 30-pip range in the American session. Acceptance above 1.1765 or sub 1.1730 to determine next move.

GBP/USD: Friday's bullish hammer formation saw tepid follow through amid lack of drivers. Buyers require a decisive break through the 200-hourly MA to aim at higher levels. On the downside, breach and acceptance sub 1.3150 is key for the aspirations of sellers.

USD/JPY: Monday's bullish gap closed in the last hour of trading in NY. The bullish bias remains strong, with a potential re-test of the 113.00 vicinity to attract strong buying interest on PM Abe's landslide victory in Sunday's snap election.

AUD/USD: Buyers keep absorbing bids through 78 cents. Latest price action is suggestive of a potential recovery into 7815/20, which if surpassed, may expose prior swing high of 7835. break sub 78 opens up further downside potential towards 7785 (POC Aug 10/11)

USD/CAD: The aggressive bullish daily bar seen on Friday has been followed by mild follow through. As technicals stand, the market is controlled by buyers, likely to re-engage at varies level intervals amid broad-based USD strength + more neutral BOC.

