Asian FX Outlook: Kiwi re-invigorated, BoE rate hike priced in

Main market focus

The Sterling has been the most notable mover in the last 24h of trading, as the market prepares for a historical first rate hike in over 10y by the BoE. GBP/USD is fast approaching 1.33.

US macro data reaffirms positive momentum in the US economy after the US Chicago PMI rises to a 6.5-year high in October, while US consumer confidence nears a 17-year high, with the addition of rising wages. The US Dollar capitalizes on recent data excl-European currencies.

NZD finds renewed buying interest after a blockbuster NZ employment report, which saw figures beating estimates across the board. The unemployment rate came at 4.6%, the employment change QoQ at: 2.2% and 4.5% YoY. Watch for some further volatility in Asia.

Jerome Powell, current Fed Governor, has positioned himself as the candidate taking a major lead for Fed chair as not only suggested via recent market talk but also translated on varies betting sites. Powell is seen as maintaining the market-friendly status quo on Fed policy.

Upcoming key events

During Asian hours, Markit will release its latest Chinese manufacturing data for Oct. Expectations are for a flat number vs last reading of 51.00, although if one takes as reference the latest official Chinese government PMI, published on Tuesday, risks appear skewed to the downside.

Later in Europe, the UK manufacturing PMI will be the only release likely to inject volatility on the Brittish Pound ahead of Thursday's much-awaited BoE policy meeting. N major surprises are expected from the data, with estimates looking for a number close to expectations.



Major forex market movers

EUR/USD: It was a low key day for the pair, with attempts to push lower failing to gain any further traction. In the big scheme of the technical equation, the breakout of 1.17 has cemented the case for a sell-rallies strategy, with corrections likely to be interpreted as selling opportunities amid diverging trends between the ECB and the Fed.

GBP/USD: Ahead of a much-anticipated rate hike by the BOE on Thursday, the Sterling was propelled higher, with a close near the highs yet below 1.33 suggesting strong buyers' determination as the tightening campaign is about to get underway. Any pullbacks should be met decent with continuous buying interest.

USD/JPY: The pair's latest price action reinforces the notion of a firm bullish uptrend still in place as the market rebounded off the confluent 113.00 area (21-day MA + round number). A cautionary note, however, is that US10y vs JP10y yield spread is lagging behind, failing to follow the move higher in FX, which should put a cap ahead of 114.00.

AUD/USD: The market remains in a well-established downtrend, with Tuesday's bearish outside day only reinforcing the picture in favour of the sellers, clearly holding the upper hand for a re-test of recent trend lows at 0.7627. After the disappointing Australian inflation figures last week, there has even been vague talking of rate cuts by the RBA, with woes over the Australian property market on the freezing of Chinese capital flows. ​​​​​​​

What happened?

US Oct consumer confidence came at 125.9 vs 121.0 exp and 119.8 prev.

US Q3 employment wages QoQ came at 0.7% vs 0.5% prev.

US Q3 employment costs came at 0.7% vs 0.7% exp and 0.5% prev.

US Oct Chicago PMI came at 66.2 vs 61.0 exp and 65.2 prev.

Canadian GDP MoM came at -0.1% vs 0.1% exp and 0.0% prev.

Canadian producer prices MoM came at -0.3% vs 0.4% exp and 0.3% prev.

Canadian Sept producer prices YoY came at 1.5% vs 1.9% prev (revised from 2.3%).

NZ unemployment rate came at 4.6% vs 4.7% exp and 4.8% last.

NZ employment change QoQ came at 2.2% vs 0.8% exp and -0.2% last.

NZ employment change YoY came at 4.2% vs 2.5% exp and 3.1% last.

BoC's Poloz to be cautious in rate adjustments

Brexit: Signals compromises ahead on Brexit bill as talks restart

Former Catalan President Puigdemont not seeking asylum in Belgium



Economic calendar