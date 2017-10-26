Asian FX Outlook: ECB Taper alla Dovish Flavour, USD King of FX

Main market focus

The European Central Bank announced no change in interest rates, as widely expected, and the beginning of a very mild QE tapering programme or recalibration as they called it. The tapering announced, starting in Jan 2018, failed to surprise market participants (EUR negative), with the QE program set to stretch until September 2018 at a bare minimum. Moreover, according to the Euribor market, expectations for the first ECB rate hike were pushed further away, from Mar/June 2019.shifted closer to Jun/Sept 2019.

Broad-based USD strength entrenched on improving US macro signals (US durable goods Wed, US 10-yr bond yield at 7-month high, US GDP trackers edge up, confidence over US tax reform bill, Fed's semi-ambitious rate hiking cycle reinforced heading into 2018).

Catalan crisis: Today's frenzy of contradictory headlines left no camp indifferent, with the President of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont first rumoured to call for a snap election in exchange for certain guarantees from the Spanish government over the suspension of the Article 155. Ultimately, the negative posture from the Spanish government to provide the sufficient assurance that certain condition contemplated by the Article 155 would not be imposed led Puigdemont to backtrack his initial consideration, resulting in renewed risks of a unilateral declaration of independence.

The Canadian Dollar is one to watch closely, trading at 10-week lows vs US Dollar, as expectations of further near-term BOC rate hikes came to an abrupt end. BoC highlighted NAFTA uncertainties, the hefty levels on the Canadian Dollar; overall, the BoC sent a very cautious message taking the market by surprise as more CAD longs get trapped.

Upcoming key events

In Asia, the Japanese CPIs are due ahead of the Tokyo open. The figures, since they remain far from BoJ's 2% target, have become a symbolical at best until better times. As a reminder, the inflation trends forced the BOJ to push further back the timing to achieve its 2% inflation target. Based on Reuters' estimates, expectations in Friday's CPI readings are flat, overall.

The key market moving event on Friday is due in the US, with the release of the preliminary Q3 US Gross Domestic Product. Given the pick up in US economic releases in recent dates, there has been a flurry of upgrade calls for US GDP trackers by institutional banks, including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan; this puts Friday's US GDP risk to the upside, thus potentially attracting further flows into the US Dollar amid the deterioration of other G10 currencies.

Lastly, the University of Michigan will release a revised update over the state of affairs in the consumers' confidence.



Major forex market movers

EUR/USD: Yesterday's upside breakout was a mirage, as sellers took control of price action since the decision by the ECB to start the communication of a gentle taper from Jan 2018. The downside was further exposed as the Catalan crisis intensified after the Catalan Leader cancelled a pre-announced snap election. A break and hold sub 1.17 is the next milestone sellers aim for.

GBP/USD: General strength by the US Dollar was too felt against the British Pound, as the technicals deteriorate although buyers are far from giving up following the strong impulsive move from Wed on upbeat UK Q3 prelim GDP. The next 50 pips lower from 1.3170/60 represents genuine value for those looking to reinstate longs; the problem is, fighting the US Dollar in present market dynamics might not be the best bet either. GBP vs weaker crosses a better proposition.

USD/JPY: If Wed was the time for sellers to flex their muscles, market participants remain committed to buying on every possible dip, with 114.00 the next key barrier to break. The current near-term 1 cent range between 114.20/30-113.30 has risks skewed to the upside, with recent macro developments reinforcing the bullish bias shown by technicals.

AUD/USD: The Aussie remains vulnerable to the further downside moves, as reflected by the shallow rebounds, only mastering to retest 0.7720 before new lows seen. The breakout of 0.77, which matches with the 200-day MA now exposes 0.76 in coming days.

USD/CAD: The diverging directions between the BoC and the Fed as of late are shaping up a strongly bullish trend in the pair, with the convincing break through Aug high at 1.2770 allowing the prospects for a potential target of 1.30 in the coming week.



What happened?

United States Pending Home Sales (YoY) fell from previous -3.1% to -5.4% in September. The monthly reading came below forecasts as well, at 0% in September v 0.2% expected.

United States Goods Trade Balance came below expectations in September. The actual was $-64.14B vs $-63.8B expected.

United States Wholesale Inventories registered 0.3%, below expectations of 0.4% in September.

The United States Initial Jobless Claims came in at 233K below forecasts (235K) on October 20. Meanwhile, the Continuing Jobless Claims came above expectations at 1.89M vs 1.893M.

European Monetary Union ECB Interest Rate Decision came in line with forecasts (0%), while the Deposit Rate Decision also met forecasts at -0.4%.

United Kingdom CBI Distributive Trades Survey - Realized (MoM) came below forecasts October:, with the actual standing at -36% vs 15% expected.

The European Monetary Union M3 Money Supply (YoY) came in at 5.1%, above expectations of 5% in September, while private loans (YoY) met forecasts (2.5%) in September.



Economic calendar