Asian FX outlook: Busy week ahead, EUR bulls licking their wounds

Main market focus

Following the unilateral declaration of independence in Catalonia, Spanish PM Rajoy dissolved the Catalan parliament over the weekend and called a snap election by the end of December. In response to the illegal declaration of independence, hundreds of thousands rallied in the streets of Barcelona claiming for the unity of Spain. While the political situation remains extremely tense, with social revolts and confrontations between the two camps, an oversold Euro appears to have ignored the latest developments.

According to the latest reports, US President Trump appears to lean toward current Fed Governor Powell for the next Fed Chairman, with the announcement expected this week. The US Dollar was pressured lower ever since the news (context of a solid uptrend in the bigger picture), as Powell is seen as a policy-maker with close similarities to Yellen's in terms of policies. The market is betting on a profile not overly aggressive on rate hikes as Trump remains interested to keep the stock market rally intact and rates at relatively low levels by historical standards.

US President Donald Trump’s plan to reform the U.S. tax system continues to encounter severe opposition by interest groups, the latest episode being on Sunday, as Reuters reports. "Republicans are preparing to unveil sweeping legislation that could eliminate some of the most popular tax breaks to help pay for lower taxes", although no further details will be made public until the next bill on Wednesday. Headlines over the US tax reform topic will remain a key sensitive driver for the US Dollar this week.

Looking ahead, it's an extremely busy week, with key macroeconomic events as well as first tier data releases. In terms of Central Bank meetings, he US Federal Reserve, Bank of England, and Bank of Japan will be publishing their monetary policy decisions. In the data front, the US NFP report on Friday will be the key event to watch for. Expect a solid dose of volatility in all USD-denominated assets.



Upcoming key events

In Europe, key economic data out of Germany will be published. We start the day with the release of the retail sales report for the month of September, followed by the preliminary data of German CPIs later on the day. Another data point that may affect sentiment in the Euro, even if marginally, could be the Q3 Spanish GDP, with the recent political event thought to have risked shrinking the country's economic growth. Lastly, economic and business sentiment data out of Europe will be released.

In the UK, consumer credit and mortgage approvals are due, as well as M4 money supply. The data is unlikely to affect the Pound's price action, which will remain much more likely to any exposure of Brexit--related headlines, USD-fueled moves.



What happened?

The latest US data on Friday, in the form of the preliminary GDP, kept the same story line of strong growth in economic indicators intact, despite hurricane activity. The details of the report were more than acceptable too, which underpins the notion of an economy that is growing at an above trend rate. Bearing in mind the string of positive US data releases as of late, the chance of a Fed rate hike in the December meeting remains extremely high.

Catalans declared independence in a secretive ballot vote in parliament last Friday. Spanish PM rajoy, in response, suspended the Catalan government and dissolved its parliament, assigning the Central government ministry to manage the autonomous community until a new regional government is elected, with a snap election called for Dec 21st.

The Euro posted its worst week in 2017, driven almost entirely by a dovish ECB, with the Spanish vs Catalan crisis having a marginal yet still notable effect in price action. As a reminder, the ECB said that rates "are expected to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time and well past the horizon of our net asset purchases," with Draghi pressing into Euro bulls' wounds by noting that he confidence in a pick up in wages and inflation remains fairly low.