Asian FX Outlook: Australian CPIs Concentrate Traders' Interest

Main market focus

US President Trump is days away from appointing the next Federal Reserve Chair. Who is the hottest Fed chairman candidate?

A set of flash manufacturing and services reports out of the Eurozone and the United States failed to catch much market attention ahead of this week's ECB's monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

The US Dollar, after starting the week on a firm footing, found further buying interest on Tuesday. The currency has been underpinned by expectations of further Fed rate hikes, assertiveness over US tax reforms and the fragility of the Euro causing additional flows back into the USD.

Benchmark US equity indices were underpinned on earnings, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) being the top performer amongst the main indices, resulting in fresh all-time highs. The overall risk appetite sentiment remains supportive of further Yen losses.

Upcoming key events

The Australian inflation report is the key event in Asia. In recent dates, CPI readings Down Under have been climbing from the lows reached in mid-2016, with expectations set for an upbeat Q3 CPI this time.

Later in Europe, the main set of economic releases will come from Germany, the engine of Europe, with the publication of the IFO indicators (business climate, expectations, assessment); the market consensus is for minor changes this month.

Another key data point will be the UK preliminary Q3 GDP, with market participants learning the latest updates on the value of all goods and services produced by the British economy; expectations are for flat numbers in what is an important first gauge of the Q3 economic activity.

Major forex market movers

EUR/USD: Limited volatility ahead of the ECB meeting, with buying mastering a comeback that allows Monday's decline to be erased, taking the exchange rate back into the 1.1765 resistance.

GBP/USD: One-way street for the interest of sellers since the opening bell in Frankfurt. From 1.3225 highs in Asia down a full cent to touch its lowest in 2 days at 1.3115.

USD/JPY: Buyers keep charging higher, with the recent breakout and acceptance above 113.00 a technical milestone that seems to justify further upside as fundamentals also underpin the pair.

AUD/USD: Broad-based USD strength was reflected in the Aussie price action, under pressure ever since European markets came online. The compression near day lows for the last 10-hourly bars suggest a potential correction higher in anticipation of an upbeat Aus CPI.

USD/CAD: The fortitude of the US Dollar continues to draw prices into higher levels, with a well-established uptrend in place as reflected by current price holding near the high of the day ahead of the NY close.

What happened?

October Markit preliminary PMIs out of the Eurozone (France, Germany, EU) saw solid readings across the board, although not strong enough to be interpreted as a broad-based growth improvements. The manufacturing outperformed the services sector, with the latter suffering a mild setback in the Eurozone and Germany. The data is still perceived as non-impending for the ECB to stay the course on its cautious intent to reduce its bond-buying program.

US data, with the publications of both US manufacturing and services PMIs, came upbeat, which cements expectations for the Federal Reserve to maintain its hawkish stance as we wait for the designation of the next Fed Chair by US President Trump. The manufacturing PMI came at its highest level since January this year, while the service PMI stood at its 2nd highest read since Nov 2015. On the downside, the US Richmond Fed Manuf index fell short of estimates at 12 vs 17 in Oct.

Economic calendar