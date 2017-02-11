Asian FX Outlook: A frenetic week ends with US NFP

Main market focus

US President Tump announced the nomination Jerome Powell as next Fed Chairman. The pick does not represent a game changer in terms of the Fed's policy rate path, as Powell is viewed as keeping the 'status quo'. President Trump’s deregulation agenda should be well supported with Powell as the new Head of the Federal Reserve.

The BoE confirmed the highly anticipated interest rate hike from 0.25% to 0.5%, the first since June 2017. However, Governor Carney's tone left a sense of 'dovishness' as his remarks suggest a slow tightening campaign. For now, the market's verdict is that the future direction for UK rates will be subdued amid political jitters, Brexit negotiations, and an economy that is underperforming vs G7, which results in uncertainty for the UK.

The U.S. House of Representatives Republicans announced legislation on the tax reform that President Donald Trump had vowed since his political campaign as he seeks a much-needed legislative victory. Tough negotiations in Congress now await in what aims to be a historic overhaul of the U.S. tax system, which includes cutting the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%, lower rates on individuals and families and put an end to some tax breaks for companies and individuals.

The next key focus is set to be the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls this Friday. The US labor figures release come amid a significant pick up in momentum for the US economy. Numbers are expected to increase by 310k in October after the setback of 33k jobs lost in September, which as is well known, was due to the detrimental impact of weather conditions (hurricanes).

Upcoming key events

In Asia, the main event centers around the Australian Sept retail sales MoM, expected to come at +0.4% vs -0.6% prev, while the quarterly read (Q3) is seen at 0.0% exp vs 1.5% prev. Also, out of China, we will get the release of the Oct Caixin services PMI. The Australian Dollar is set to experience a knee-jerk reaction to the data, although the window of heightened vola should be limited as the players await the publication of the US NFP report.

In Europe, the UK services PMI will be released, with expectations at 53.3 vs 53.6 last. The slight downgrade would, therefore, not justify market participants trying to pick up some discounted Sterling ahead of the event. It is worth noting that ever since peaking at 56.2 last January 2017, the data has been in a slow and gradual decline, which does not bode well for the interest of those long GBP heading into the event.

Major forex market movers

EUR/USD: The pair, which has found acceptance sub key breakout level of 1.17, continues to put a fight by testing higher levels. Thursday's bullish candle is accompanied by a recovery in both the DE10y-US10y yield spread and the yield, with the latter remaining at hefty levels when comparing the German 10s vs US 10s. If bull aims to make further progress, a break and close above 1.17 is imperative. US NFP will set the tone heading into next week's trading.

GBP/USD: The commanding bearish candle in the daily speaks by itself. Technicals are once again leaning towards the bearish side. While in the short term the pair may see a much-needed rebound on overextended conditions, with the US NFP next driver, in the bigger picture, the bearish outside day (range of 200+ pips) communicates that sentiment has now shifted towards selling rallies at premium prices. Risk of a losing 1.30 in coming trading days is a real possibility now.

USD/JPY: While the pair keeps finding stubborn buyers on every dip, red flags continue to be present, as the daily bullish pin bar is not supported by an advantage in the US10y-JP10y yield spread nor the yield curve in US vs JP 10s. The Intermarket reading should mean that even on a steady US NFP, finding acceptance above recent trend highs will be a tough mission for bulls, while a disappointing US NFP number may see a significant acceleration down.

AUD/USD: The recovery into higher levels kept its course Thursday, and subject to some knee-jerk reaction on today's Aus/China data, the pair is approaching areas (above 0.77) in which sellers may start to see a genuine value to engage in short-side business. One will have to wait until the publication of the US NFP to gain further clarification. If focusing on the short term alone, techs are definitely leaning more bullish as the pair regained the 200-day SMA, but mid-term, the downtrend remains in place.

What happened?

US Initial jobless claims came at 229k vs 235k exp and 233k prev (revised from 234k)

US Jobless claims 4-wk average came at 232.50 k vs 239.50k prev (revised from 239.7)

US Continued jobless claims came at 1.884 mln vs 1.897 mln ex[ and 1.893 mln prev (revised from 1.899 mln)

US Q3 Labor Costs prelim came at 0.5% vs 0.5% exp and 0.2% prev (revised from 0.3%)

US Q3 Productivity prelim came at 3.0% vs 2.4% exp and 1.5% prev

In Canada, Toronto home sales saw a decline YoY, down 15.1 pct from its peak

Economic calendar