Asia Market Update: Asian equity indices trade mixed; 10-yr gov’t bond yields move generally lower after UST.

General Trend

- Most indices in Asia improved after the openings; US markets ended fractionally higher.

- S&P ASX 200 again traded at a fresh record high, index later pared gain [Energy and Financial indices are among the outperformers; Wesfarmers weighs on Consumer Discretionary index].

- Nikkei rebounded after the modestly lower open [Automakers move higher; Topix Information & Communication and Electric Appliances indices also rise; Fast Retailing drops after monthly sales report].

- Shanghai Composite ended the morning session higher by less than 0.5% [Property and Consumer Staples indices rise].

- Hang Seng has lagged despite the higher open [Property and Financial firms trade generally lower].

- Australia's 10-yr yield declines amid data, drop in UST yields and focus on July RBA meeting.

- Japan again sold 10-yr JGBs at the lowest bid to cover since 2015.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thursday.

- PBOC Gov Yi Gang is expected to speak at the Virtual Green Swan Conference [being held June 2-4th].

- US ADP data are due during NY morning.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include CIENA, Conn’s, CooTek, Duluth Holdings, Express, Hovnanian, SecureWorks, J.M. Smucker, Tuniu, Toro.

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opened 0.0%.

- WES.AU Guides FY21 (A$) Capex 650-700M; Online growth moderating after in store traffic increases - strategy day.

- (AU) Australia May Final PMI Services: 58.0 v 58.2 prelim (confirms 9th month of expansion).

- (AU) Australia PM Morrison: To provide support for coronavirus hot spots that are in lockdown for more than 7 days; temporary Covid disaster payment, to be made on a week to week basis. Payment of A$500 for those who work more than 20 hours or A$325 for those who work less than 20 hours.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opened -0.2%.

- (JP) Japan PM Suga is likely to call for a snap election in the fall following the Olympics, may compile new stimulus package before election – Press.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Kato: Not considering an extra budget at this time.

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.09T v -¥550.7B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: +¥181.3B v -¥223.2B prior.

- (JP) Japan May Final PMI Services: 46.5 v 45.7 prelim (confirms 16th month of contraction).

- (JP) According to recent Asahi poll 83% of Japan public is against holding Olympics (50 days before games start).

- 9984.JP To sell ­¥405B in 2.75% Subordinated Bonds Due 2056.

- 4503.JP To offer early retirement incentives for employees, to cut ~450 positions under program, will guide impact on FY21/22 once known.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.6T v ¥2.6T indicated in 0.1% 10-year JGBs; avg yield 0.0780% v 0.0720% prior; bid to cover: 2.94x v 3.04x prior [btc lowest since 2015].

Korea

-Kospi opened 0.0%.

- (KR) South Korea May Foreign Reserves: $456.5B v $452.3B prior (record high).

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong: Have deep concerns about one sided expectations that housing prices will likely continue to rise in H2, housing prices may stabilize as the government has a strong commitment to curbing the rise – Yonhap.

- (KR) South Korea Govt said to be seeking a 6.3% increase in 2022 budget - Press.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.

- (CN) China Sec Journal: China PBOC expected to increase liquidity injections during June to meeting institutional reasonable demand.

- (CN) US President Biden expected to amend blacklist of China military linked companies soon – press.

- (CN) CHINA MAY CAIXIN PMI SERVICES: 55.1 V 56.2E (13th consecutive expansion); PMI Composite: 53.8 v 54.7 prior (13th consecutive expansion).

- (HK) Hong Kong May PMI (Whole Economy): 52.5 v 50.3 prior (highest since Feb 2014).

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3811 v 6.3773 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

Other

- (SG) Singapore May PMI (whole economy): 54.4 v 51.8 prior (highest since Feb, 6th consecutive expansion).

- (IL) Israel opposition leader Yair Lapid notifies the President that he has formed a coalition with Naftali Bennett for a govt; move would oust PM Netanyahu after 12 years in power – press.

North America

- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -5.4M v -0.4M prior.

- TSLA China regulator confirms recall of 734 imported Model 3 vehicles in China.

Europe

- (EU) EU reportedly considering a carbon tariff on cement, aluminum, fertilizers, electricity, and steel imports – press.

- (IE) Ireland May PMI Services: 62.1 v 57.7 prior (5th month of expansion, highest since March 2016); PMI Composite: 63.5 v 58.1 prior (record high).

Levels as of 01:15ET

- Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.5%; Kospi +0.9%; Nikkei225 +0.5%; ASX 200 +0.7%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.2216-1.2201; JPY 109.74-109.55; AUD 0.7755-0.7738; NZD 0.7242-0.7220.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.2% at $1,906/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $69.20/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.59/lb.