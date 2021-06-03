Asia Market Update: Asian equity indices trade mixed; 10-yr gov’t bond yields move generally lower after UST.
General Trend
- Most indices in Asia improved after the openings; US markets ended fractionally higher.
- S&P ASX 200 again traded at a fresh record high, index later pared gain [Energy and Financial indices are among the outperformers; Wesfarmers weighs on Consumer Discretionary index].
- Nikkei rebounded after the modestly lower open [Automakers move higher; Topix Information & Communication and Electric Appliances indices also rise; Fast Retailing drops after monthly sales report].
- Shanghai Composite ended the morning session higher by less than 0.5% [Property and Consumer Staples indices rise].
- Hang Seng has lagged despite the higher open [Property and Financial firms trade generally lower].
- Australia's 10-yr yield declines amid data, drop in UST yields and focus on July RBA meeting.
- Japan again sold 10-yr JGBs at the lowest bid to cover since 2015.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thursday.
- PBOC Gov Yi Gang is expected to speak at the Virtual Green Swan Conference [being held June 2-4th].
- US ADP data are due during NY morning.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include CIENA, Conn’s, CooTek, Duluth Holdings, Express, Hovnanian, SecureWorks, J.M. Smucker, Tuniu, Toro.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened 0.0%.
- WES.AU Guides FY21 (A$) Capex 650-700M; Online growth moderating after in store traffic increases - strategy day.
- (AU) Australia May Final PMI Services: 58.0 v 58.2 prelim (confirms 9th month of expansion).
- (AU) Australia PM Morrison: To provide support for coronavirus hot spots that are in lockdown for more than 7 days; temporary Covid disaster payment, to be made on a week to week basis. Payment of A$500 for those who work more than 20 hours or A$325 for those who work less than 20 hours.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened -0.2%.
- (JP) Japan PM Suga is likely to call for a snap election in the fall following the Olympics, may compile new stimulus package before election – Press.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Kato: Not considering an extra budget at this time.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.09T v -¥550.7B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: +¥181.3B v -¥223.2B prior.
- (JP) Japan May Final PMI Services: 46.5 v 45.7 prelim (confirms 16th month of contraction).
- (JP) According to recent Asahi poll 83% of Japan public is against holding Olympics (50 days before games start).
- 9984.JP To sell ¥405B in 2.75% Subordinated Bonds Due 2056.
- 4503.JP To offer early retirement incentives for employees, to cut ~450 positions under program, will guide impact on FY21/22 once known.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.6T v ¥2.6T indicated in 0.1% 10-year JGBs; avg yield 0.0780% v 0.0720% prior; bid to cover: 2.94x v 3.04x prior [btc lowest since 2015].
Korea
-Kospi opened 0.0%.
- (KR) South Korea May Foreign Reserves: $456.5B v $452.3B prior (record high).
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong: Have deep concerns about one sided expectations that housing prices will likely continue to rise in H2, housing prices may stabilize as the government has a strong commitment to curbing the rise – Yonhap.
- (KR) South Korea Govt said to be seeking a 6.3% increase in 2022 budget - Press.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) China Sec Journal: China PBOC expected to increase liquidity injections during June to meeting institutional reasonable demand.
- (CN) US President Biden expected to amend blacklist of China military linked companies soon – press.
- (CN) CHINA MAY CAIXIN PMI SERVICES: 55.1 V 56.2E (13th consecutive expansion); PMI Composite: 53.8 v 54.7 prior (13th consecutive expansion).
- (HK) Hong Kong May PMI (Whole Economy): 52.5 v 50.3 prior (highest since Feb 2014).
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3811 v 6.3773 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
Other
- (SG) Singapore May PMI (whole economy): 54.4 v 51.8 prior (highest since Feb, 6th consecutive expansion).
- (IL) Israel opposition leader Yair Lapid notifies the President that he has formed a coalition with Naftali Bennett for a govt; move would oust PM Netanyahu after 12 years in power – press.
North America
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -5.4M v -0.4M prior.
- TSLA China regulator confirms recall of 734 imported Model 3 vehicles in China.
Europe
- (EU) EU reportedly considering a carbon tariff on cement, aluminum, fertilizers, electricity, and steel imports – press.
- (IE) Ireland May PMI Services: 62.1 v 57.7 prior (5th month of expansion, highest since March 2016); PMI Composite: 63.5 v 58.1 prior (record high).
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.5%; Kospi +0.9%; Nikkei225 +0.5%; ASX 200 +0.7%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.2216-1.2201; JPY 109.74-109.55; AUD 0.7755-0.7738; NZD 0.7242-0.7220.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.2% at $1,906/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $69.20/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.59/lb.
