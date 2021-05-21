General trend
- S&P ASX 200 Resources index declines for 3rd straight session
- Financials decline in Shanghai and HK amid recent focus on Huarong’s yuan-denominated bonds; Property names also trade generally lower after press report related to property tax trials
- Tencent drops over 3% after reporting Q1 earnings
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Booz Allen Hamilton
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia Preliminary Apr Retail Sales M/M: 1.1% v 0.5%e.
- *(AU) AUSTRALIA MAY PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 59.9 V 59.7 PRIOR (12th month of expansion, record high); PMI Services: 58.2 v 58.6 prior (9th month of expansion).
- (NZ) New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Want to see a return to a sustainable fiscal position; Too soon to set target for net debt.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$300M v NZ$300M indicated in May 2024, May 2028 and April 2037 nominal bonds.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.5%, Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
- (CN) CASS (govt think tank) Researcher said China could consider selecting Shenzhen and Hainan as the places to conduct trials related to property tax reform - China Sec Journal.
- (CN) Follow Up: Said that China Industry Groups have urged domestic coal companies to increase production and curb prices.
- (CN) China Internet Regulator says 105 Apps have violated data rules.
- (CN) SCMP: Cryptocurrencies can still be purchased in China following the latest crackdown, individuals in China could still trade cryptocurrencies on overseas exchanges as of Thursday (May 20th).
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4300 v 6.4464 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sells CNY25.0B v CNY25.0B indicated in 3-month and 1-yr bills in Hong Kong.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.6%.
- *(JP) JAPAN APR NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: -0.4% V -0.5%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: -0.1% V -0.2%E.
- *(JP) JAPAN MAY PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 52.5 V 53.6 PRIOR (4TH STRAIGHT EXPANSION); PMI Services: 45.7 v 49.5 prior (16th month of contraction).
- (JP) Japan Govt said to not be submitting extra budget to current diet session that ends on June 16th - Press [in line].
- (JP) Japan Econ Min Nishimura: Confirms will expand coronavirus state of emergency to Okinawa; Emergency to last from May 23rd through June 20th.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: US proposal of 15% minimum global tax is progress; Need more discussion on topic.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) renews swap agreement with Monetary Agreement of Singapore (MAS); Size remains unchanged.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 0.500% 20-year JGBs, avg yield: 0.4450% v 0.4380% prior, bid to cover 3.48x v 3.34x prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.3%.
- (KR) South Korea Apr PPI Y/Y: 5.6% v 4.1% prior.
- (KR) South Korea May 1-20 Exports y/y: 53.3% v 45.4% prior; Imports y/y: 36.0% v 31.3% prior.
- (KR) Press conference with South Korea President Moon and US President Biden will happen at 17:00EDT on Friday (May 21st) - Press.
North America
- (US) Fed Chair Powell: Fed will issue a report this summer on US digital currency; Fed has not decided whether it will move ahead on a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Europe
- (UK) May GfK Consumer Confidence: -9 v -12e (highest since Mar 2020).
- (IR) Ireland May Consumer Confidence Index: 85.8 v 77.9 prior.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.9%, ASX 200 +0.2% , Hang Seng flat; Shanghai Composite -0.3%%; Kospi flat.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.2239-1.2223 ; JPY 108.89-108.75; AUD 0.7780-0.7752 ;NZD 0.7207-0.7179.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,877/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $62.26/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.5250/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2200 ahead of key PMI figures
EUR/USD remains side-lined around multi-day high above 1.2200. US dollar consolidates recent losses amid a small pick-up in yields. Markets remain indecisive after US Jobless Claims propelled risk-on mood. Eurozone, US PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4200 ahead of UK Retail Sales/ PMIs
GBP/USD pair remains subdued ahead of the key UK data, keeping its range below 1.4200. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks and Fed tapering anxiety weighs on the sentiment. UK Retail Sales are likely to see a massive jump on an annualized basis last month.
Gold: Defending this key support is critical for bulls, as $1900 beckons
Gold trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data after a light calendar and dead news feed during Asia.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.