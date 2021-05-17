General trend
- US equity FUTs have moved modestly lower following earlier gains.
- Nikkei underperforms and was unable to maintain the opening gain [heavily weighted cos. (Fast Retailing and Softbank Group) see 2% declines; Seven & I drops on regulatory news ].
- Japan earnings [Honda declines after issuing guidance; Japan Post Bank drops amid dividend guidance; Mitsubishi UFJ and Bridgestone to report later today].
- Hang Seng ended the morning session near the opening level.
- Shanghai Composite outperforms amid gains in Consumer and IT indices; Energy index also rises amid consumption tax news.
- S&P ASX 200 has pared gains [Energy index rises (refiners gain on gov’t support); Hotels/Restaurants index supported by earnings from Aristocrat Leisure; Incitec Pivot weighs on Materials index; Consumer Staples decline after results from Elders; Financials lag amid Macquarie ex-dividend].
- Taiex drops over 4% amid virus curbs, Hon Hai declines following results/guidance.
- Gold rises to 3 month highs on COVID concerns, Taiwan implements strictest measures to date and Singapore moves to distance learning.
- PBOC MLF operation matched maturities.
- Companies expected to report during the NY morning include China Online Education, Lazydays, Niu Technologies, Tencent Music, Hostess Brands.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened 0.0%
- (AU) Australia PM Morrison to announce A$2.3B in govt payments to the 2 remaining refineries Ampol’s Lytton refinery in Brisbane and Viva Energy’s Geelong plant; so they are not closed down – AFR (later confirmed).
- (NZ) New Zealand Apr Performance Service Index: 61.2 v 52.9 prior (record high).
- CWN.AU Blackstone offer undervalues company; Has yet to review merits of Star Entertainment proposal.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.
- (JP) Japan Apr PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.7% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.1%e (Highest since late 2017).
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥200B v ¥200B indicated in 10-yr 0.005% (prior 0.1%) inflation-indexed bonds; highest yield -0.185% v 0.117% prior; bid to cover 3.8x v 3.8x prior.
- (JP) According to a recent poll >80% of Japanese public are against hosting Olympics this summer - press.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.3%.
- (KR) South Korea Finance Ministry reiterated it will take timely action to stabilize financial market if needed, global financial markets have showed stabilizing movements since April; notes market volatility has risen recently amid global inflation worries – Local press.
- 000270.KR To idle part of South Korea production from May 17-18th due to chip shortages.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened 0.0%.
- (CN) CHINA APR RETAIL SALES Y/Y: 17.7% V 25.0%E; YTD Y/Y: 29.6% V 31.9%E.
- (CN) CHINA APR INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION Y/Y: 9.8% V 10.0%E; YTD Y/Y: 20.3% V 21.1%E.
- (CN) China Apr Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.1% v 5.2%e.
- 2618.HK Confirms offering 609.2M shares in IPO at HK$43.36/shr v indicated range HK$39.39-43.36/shr.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4307 v 6.4525 prior.
- (CN) CHINA PBOC CONDUCTS CNY100B IN 1-YEAR MEDIUM-TERM LENDING FACILITY (MLF) AT 2.95% V 2.95% PRIOR.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) CHINA APR NEW HOMES PRICES M/M: 0.5% V 0.4% PRIOR; Y/Y: 4.8% V 4.6% PRIOR (all major cities prices rise both m/m and y/y).
- (CN) CHINA APR YTD FIXED URBAN ASSETS Y/Y: 19.9% V 20.0%E.
- (CN) China Stats Bureau Official: China faces relatively big pressure in fulfilling Carbon Neutrality goals, China is able to keep CPI steady this year; domestic consumption expanded in Apr.
- (CN) China Govt further tightens private education measures, will not allow foreign investment to control any onshore education companies.
Other
- (SG) SINGAPORE APR NON-OIL DOMESTIC EXPORTS M/M: -8.8% V -2.8%E; Y/Y: 6.0% V 12.1%E; Electronic Exports Y/Y: 10.9% v 24.4% prior; Pharmaceutical exports y/y: -40.9% v +25.5% prior.
- (TW) Taiwan tightens COVID measures to most restricted to date: closes movie theaters, entertainment venues, no more than 5 people gathered indoors and 10 outside, masks to be worn outside until May 28th (update).
North America
- BTC/USD Trading lower on Musk twitter comments that Tesla is speculated to sell its Bitcoin holdings and Musk responding.
- MSFT Follow Up: Board decided Bill Gates needed to leave the board in 2020 due to prior relationship with staffer; board had him investigated for relationship - US financial press.
- DISCA Said to be in talks with AT&T on combining media business, transaction valued at $50B - US press.
Europe
- (UK) According to South West Manufacturing Advisory Service (SWMAS) and Manufacturing Growth Programme survey, 48% of small and medium sized manufacturers expect to meet or exceed pre-covid levels within the next 3-months - UK press.
- (UK) US Treasury said to be planning to remove large number of pre-Brexit financial rules, since the EU has yet to reach an agreement with the UK - US press.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite +1.0%; Kospi -0.5%; Nikkei225 -1.2%; ASX 200 +0.3%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -0.4%.
- EUR 1.2152-1.2129; JPY 109.51-109.27; AUD 0.7784-0.7751; NZD 0.7251-0.7220.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.7% at $1,851/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $65.67/brl; Copper +0.8% at $4.69/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.2100 amid the US dollar's corrective bounce ahead of the European open. Economic concerns over China and UN headlines weigh on the market mood. Fedspeak and geopolitical news in focus.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.4100 mark amid USD strength
GBP/USD maintains a bearish tone below 1.4100 in the early European session. A modest rebound in the US dollar keeps the advance limited for the pair. The new COVID-19 variant might disrupt the UK's plans for easing restrictions.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.4100 mark amid USD strength
GBP/USD maintains a bearish tone below 1.4100 in the early European session. A modest rebound in the US dollar keeps the advance limited for the pair. The new COVID-19 variant might disrupt the UK's plans for easing restrictions.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.