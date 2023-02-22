Share:

Asia market update: Asian equities trade generally lower after losses on Wall St., modest declines generally seen; NZD trades slightly higher after RBNZ decision; Softer wage figures weigh on Aussie; US FOMC minutes in focus.

General trend

- The 10-year JGB yield rose above the BOJ ceiling [50bps] for the 2nd straight session.

- JGB yields later pare rise on BOJ emergency operation.

- Germany inflation data due today.

- BOK rate decision due on Thurs.

- Corporate earnings from Baidu and Rio Tinto in focus.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opens -0.4%.

-*(AU) Australia Q4 Wage Price Index Q/Q: 0.8% V 1.0%e; Y/Y: 3.3% V 3.5%E.

-(AU) Australia Q4 Construction Work Done: -0.4% v 1.5%e.

-(AU) Australia Jan Leading Index M/M: -0.1% v -0.1% prior.

-(AU) Australia sells A$900M v A$900M indicated in 3.75% May 2034 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.9713%; bid-to-cover.

-*(NZ) Reserve Bank Of New Zealand (RBNZ) raises official cash rate (OCR) by 50bps to 4.75%; as expected; sees Jun 2024 OCR peaking at 5.5% (prior 5.5%).

-(NZ) New Zealand Jan Trade Balance (NZ$): -1.95B v -0.6B prior.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opens flat at 20,512.

-Shanghai Composite opens -0.4% at 3,292.

-(HK) Hong Kong 2023 Budget: To maintain cooling measures on the property market; to adjust the 'value bands' on the stamp duty for first-time local property buyers.

-(HK) Hong Kong to increase the betting duty for soccer matches – HK press.

-(CN) China Politburo: To establish basic research in scientific work; President Xi urges more efforts for homegrown equipment and software.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opens -0.8% at 27,265.

-*(JP) Bank Of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation [unscheduled, emergency bond buying operation].

-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement on the Conduct of Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral: operations to be conducted on Feb 28th (Tues).

-Toyota Motor [7203.JP] Said to have accepted full union wage hike demand [3rd straight year], co. expected to disclose the decision later on Wed (Feb 22nd) - Japanese press.

-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Tamura: feels personally that prolonged, massive easing may have curbed effect of the market's (natural) mechanism; need to review the inflation target at some point.

-(JP) Japan Jan PPI Services Y/Y: 1.6% v 1.5%e.

Korea

-Kospi opens -1.1% at 2,430.

-(KR) South Korea Mar Business Manufacturing Survey: 66 v 65 prior.

-(KR) South Korea Q4 Short Term External Debt: $166.7B v $170.9B prior.

-(KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: Economic difficulties rising amid high inflation [comments ahead of the BOK rate decision on Feb 23rd (Thurs)].

-(KR) North Korea said to be 'likely' to launch a spy satellite - financial press.

North America

-*(US) Treasury sells $42b in 2-year note auction; draws 4.673% V 4.139% prior; bid-to-cover ratio: 2.61 V 2.94 prior and 2.61 over the last 12.

-(US) Follow Up: US VP Harris to speak on lowering costs for homebuyers on Wed at 3:40 PM EST - US financial press.

-(US) FERC grants Freeport LNG request to commission including cooldown of liquefaction Train 2 - filing.

Europe

-(RU) Russia said to have conducted ICBM test while US President Biden was recently in Ukraine; the test is said to have failed [US later refutes the report] – CNN.

-(UK) Reportedly UK PM Sunak considering a 5% public sector pay offer to end strike actions - FT.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.4%, ASX 200 -0.3% , Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.3% ; Kospi -1.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%%, Dax flat; FTSE100 %.

- EUR 1.0664-1.0643 ; JPY 135.06-134.55 ; AUD 0.6864-0.6827 ;NZD 0.6247-0.6205.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,843/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $76.03/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.1925/lb.