Asia Market Update: Asian equities trade generally higher, modest rise seen for USD index; China May official PMIs due on Mon [Sunday in the US].
General trend
- Asian automakers generally track US gains.
- Nikkei has outperformed as USD/JPY trades near ¥110 [Big components rise (Softbank Group, Fast Retailing); Automakers track strength in US autos].
- S&P ASX 200 has extended gains after opening flat [Resources index rises over 2% amid strength in Chinese metals; Guidance from Inghams supports Consumer Staples index].
- Shanghai Composite ended the morning session flat; Financials rise at the start of the afternoon session.
- Hang Seng has remained higher, currently trades near the opening level [Property, Financial and Materials indices rise; JD Logistics rises over 13% in trading debut; Meituan is due to report earnings today].
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Big Lots, Hibbett Sporting Goods.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened flat.
-(AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 4.75% April 2027 bonds, avg yield 0.8948%, bid to cover 2.1x.
-(AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Approved consultation on proposed package of policy actions related to bank retail payments; in general not proposing major reforms to the Bank's retail payments regulation.
-(NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Reiterates downside risks have abated; Only seeing wage pressures in certain sectors; Sees dramatic slowing in Housing price growth to 0.
-(NZ) New Zealand May Consumer Confidence: 114.0 v 115.4 prior.
-(NZ) New Zealand Apr Jobs filled +0.3% m/m.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +0.4%, Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3858 v 6.4030 prior (Strongest since May 24, 2018).
- (CN) China PBoC: Current Forex market is balanced; exchange rate impacted by many factors; Exchange rate cannot be used to offset commodity price rise or spur exports.
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (US) China competitiveness bill passes procedural hurdle in the Senate.
-(CN) China Banking Regulator (CBIRC) issued final rules related to sales of wealth management products, expanded the rules to cover commercial banks and foreign-owned companies - Chinese press.
-(CN) China has set up CNY70B worth of equity investment funds related to the reforming of state-owned companies - US financial press.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +1.3%.
-(JP) Reportedly BOJ contemplating 6-month extension to Sept deadline for pandemic relief program as early as next rate review – Nikkei.
-(JP) Japan Econ Min Nishimura: Confirms govt will seek to extend coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and additional prefectures until June 20th.
-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) reports FY20/21 Net ¥1.22T v ¥1.30T y/y, Op Rev ¥2.42T v ¥2.24T y/y.
-*(JP) JAPAN MAY TOKYO CPI Y/Y: -0.4% V -0.5%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: -0.2% V -0.2%E.
-*(JP) JAPAN APR JOBLESS RATE: 2.8% V 2.7%E.
Korea
-Kospi opened +0.2%.
-(KR) South Korea said to be extending tax cuts on passenger cars an additional 6-month - Press.
North America
-(US) President Biden to propose a $6.0T budget for FY22 to boost middle class and increase infrastructure - financial press.
-(US) Biden budget reportedly will assume capital gains tax rate raise began in late April; would limit investors' ability to avoid it - press.
-(US) Senate GOP releases $928B counteroffer infrastructure proposal.
-(US) Kansas City Fed to hold Jackson Hole central bankers' meeting in person this year - press.
Europe
-(UK) BOE's Vlieghe (dove): 1st rate rise is likely to become appropriate only well into 2022; Will not be a part of MPC when the time comes to raise rates (**Note: term ends in Aug) [from May 27th].
-(UK) May Lloyds Business Barometer: 33 v 29 prior.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +2.2%, ASX 200 +1.2% , Hang Seng +0.6%; Shanghai Composite +0.2% ; Kospi +0.9%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.4%.
- EUR 1.2196-1.2181 ; JPY 109.95-109.76 ; AUD 0.7748-0.7735 ;NZD 0.7297-0.7267.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,893/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $67.20/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.6653/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.2200, focus on US PCE, budget
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields on optimism over the spending plan. However, inflation concerns continue to keep investors unnerved. Eurozone sentiment data, US Core PCE awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.4200, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE-speak. Focus shifts to US data.
XAU/USD bears attack $1,890 ahead of US PCE inflation, budget
Gold justifies the double whammy of uncertainty over US inflation and stimulus by printing a three-day losing streak, down 0.20% intraday around $1,890 ahead of Friday’s European session.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.