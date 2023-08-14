Asia market update: Asian equities down as China’s continued bad data worsens over the weekend; Contagion spreading among defaulting CN property developers? Fears spread to Asian currencies; CN “data dump” tomorrow.
General trend
China weekend developments
- A lot of bad macro and micro news out of China over the weekend. See below in China section and for more details refer to TTN Research Alert over the weekend: (CN) TTN Research Alert: Is China’s Lehman Brothers moment approaching? Weekend of bad news; CN New Yuan loans and Aggregate Financing plummet; Country Garden suspends its 11 onshore bonds; ZEG (aka “China’s Blackstone”) rumored to be in liquidity crisis totaling CNY230B; ZEG subsidiary fails to pay out on due bonds; 3 of China’s top 7 Trust companies rumored to be in liquidity trouble; China insurance companies’ ability to withstand flood insurance claims being called into question.
China Monday trading
- Following on from the weekend, today CN property developer Sino-Ocean suspended trading of its 6.00% guaranteed notes due 2024.
- Shares of Nacity Property and KBC opened sharply lower after saying they did not receive payments on maturing trust products from Zhongrong, a Zhongzhi Enterprise-linked Trust Company (ZEG is known as ‘China’s Blackstone’).
- Companies linked to ZEG are opening lower, including My Gym Education (002621.SZ) AND Xinjiang Zhundong Petroleum (002207.SZ).
- Country Garden plunges another 16% to HK$0.82 after the company suspended 11 onshore bonds from today (see below and also TTN Research Alert above).
- Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index -4.4%.
- Bank of China hits 52-week low at HK$22.20 (potential contagion to CN banks?).
- China 1-day repo rate rises by >30bps on what would normally just be a typical mid-month day.
- FT: 'Huge' inflows to China ETFs prompt speculation about state buying, notes flows over the past 2 weeks.
- Copper -0.5% at near one-month low as China demand pessimism builds.
- Main Asian equity markets down between 1% to 2.5% across the board.
Currencies
- Asia currencies are falling to multi-month lows on news out of China and a potential flight to USD safety as well as on the back of higher UST yields (US 10-yr +2.5bps to be over 4.18%).
- USD/JPY breaches 145 level, reaching 145.23, highest since Nov 10, 2022 even as JGBs also up 3.6bps to 0.6250.
- USD/CNH strengthens to 7.27, the weakest CNH since Jun 30, with Yuan being fixed by PBOC at the weakest level since July 12 (see below).
- AUD hovering at its May lows ~64.5, and threatening to head towards low 60’s level last seen back in November.
- NZD is already there, having broken below 60 to ~59.5, last seen in November 2022.
- Elsewhere in Asia the Indonesian Rupiah IDR falls 0.8% to 15.325 against USD, lowest level since March 21.
- The Philippine Peso PHP falling+ 0.6% to 56.92 against USD, lowest since Nov 23, 2022.
- The Indonesia Central Bank just before lunch performed its first triple-intervention in FX and local markets since the US regional banking crisis of March this year.
- Indian rupee drops below 83/USD for first time since October 2022, followed quickly by news that the India Central Bank said to be likely selling dollars via state-run banks.
- Overall, the US dollar index DXY +0.2% to 102.93, highest in one month.
Other news
- Australian and NZ earnings season hits its peak this week and next.
- US equity FUTs -0.2% to -0.3% during Asia trading.
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- Foxconn due to report Q2 earnings.
- Tue JP GDP, AU RBA Meeting Minutes, CN Industrial Production / Retail Sales / FA Investment.
- Tue night US Retail Sales.
- Wed China House Price Index.
- Wed night US FOMC Minutes.
- Thu JP Balance of Trade, AU employment.
- Fri JP CPI.
Holidays in Asia this week
- Mon Aug 14 Thailand.
- Tue Aug 15 South Korea.
- Thu Aug 17 Indonesia.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,330.
- New Zealand July Performance Service Index (PSI): 47.8 v 50.1 prior (goes back into contraction after 17 months of expansion).
- New Zealand Jun Net Migration: 5.0K v 4.9K prior.
- New Zealand NZIER Shadow Board recommends RBNZ keep OCR on hold this week (inline).
China/Hong Kong
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.9% at 3,159.
- Hang Seng opens -2.0% at 18,697.
- Hong Kong Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: -1.3% v -1.3% prelim; Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.5% prelim (Fri night update).
- Tesla China cuts Model Y Performance price to CNY349.900, Cuts Model Y Long-Range price to CNY299,900; Effective Aug 14.
- Sino-Ocean (3377.HK) Suspends trading of 6.00% guaranteed notes due 2024.
- China 1-day repo rate rises by >30bps.
- China 10-year government bond yield declines by >3bps.
- FT: 'Huge' inflows to China ETFs prompt speculation about state buying, notes flows over the past 2 weeks.
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1686 v 7.1587 prior.
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY6B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY3B v net CNY0B prior.
Weekend updates from China
- China July new Yuan loans (CNY): 345.9B V 780.0BE (lowest since 2009 and down 89% M/M) (weekend update).
- China July aggregate financing (CNY): 528B V 1.100TE (weekend update).
- China July M2 money supply Y/Y: 10.7% V 11.0%E (weekend update).
- Country Garden (2007.HK) will suspend trading of its 11 onshore bonds from Monday, Aug 14 - filing to Shenzhen Stock Exchange (weekend update).
- Zhongzhi Enterprise-linked Trust Company fails to pay out maturing trust products (weekend update).
- (601788.CN) Everbright Xinglong Trust denies recent rumors of not being able to redeem certain trust products (weekend update).
- Greenland (600606.CN) Suspends trading for 2026 bond; cited unpaid interest on the notes - update from Aug 11th.
- Traders circulating unverified Twitter chatter that 'several huge trust companies in China are near defaults.
- PBOC-backed paper reportedly defends financial support to China economy; Notes volatility in China monthly loan data is normal (weekend update).
- Tier1 analysts see limited space for significant PBOC monetary easing in the near term; Expect a total of 15bps cut in 1-year LPR in Q3 and a potential RRR cut going forward to help restore some credit demand (weekend update).
- President Biden calls China 'bad folks' and a 'ticking time bomb' because of its economic challenges; 'That’s not good because when bad folks have problems, they do bad things' (weekend update).
- China Securities Regulator (CSRC): China and Hong Kong stock connect to allow block trading; Allows registration of freight index futures (weekend update).
- TTN Research Alert: Is China’s Lehman Brothers moment approaching? Weekend of bad news; (weekend update).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens -0.1% at 32,456.
- USD/JPY Rises above ¥145 [highest since Nov 10th 2022]; US 10-year Treasury yield +2.5bps.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.
South Korea
- Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,586.
- South Korea FX Official: Won (KRW) decline is due to 'strong' US dollar.
Other Asia
- Taiwan Vice-President William Lai lands in NY via transit; Visit is condemned by China.
- USD/IDR (ID) Indonesia Central Bank (BI) performs "triple intervention" in spot FX, domestic and NDF markets to prevent high volatility – (last triple intervention was in March 2023).
- India Central Bank said to be likely selling dollars via state-run banks.
- Philippine Central Bank (BSP) Gov Remolona: Keeping an eye on the FX market.
North America
- JULY PPI FINAL DEMAND M/M: 0.3% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 0.8% V 0.7%E (Fri night update).
- AUG PRELIMINARY UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN CONFIDENCE: 71.2 V 71.3E (Fri night update).
- USDA WORLD AGRICULTURAL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ESTIMATES (WASDE) CROP REPORT (Fri night update).
- DuPont unit that developed a "revolutionary" new material that could potentially be used for advanced weaponry was sold to a Chinese company, revealing cracks and tensions in Cfius and the US national-security vetting process – WSJ.
- US Steel (X) Cleveland-Cliffs proposes to acquire U.S. Steel in cash and stock transaction; the implied total consideration value is $35/share; the offer was rejected by U.S. Steel's board.
Europe
- UK Q2 PRELIMINARY GDP Q/Q: 0.2% V 0.0%E; Y/Y: 0.4% V 0.2%E (highest Q/Q growth since Q2 2022).
- UK Jun Monthly GDP M/M: 0.5% v 0.2%e (highest since Oct 2022).
- UK JUN INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: 1.8% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: +0.7% V -1.1%E.
-Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt: If we stick to our plan, we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy - post data comments.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225 -0.9%; ASX 200 -1.2%; Hang Seng -2.5%; Shanghai Composite -1.0%; Kospi -1.0%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.5%; FTSE100 -1.2%.
- EUR 1.0929-1.10955 ; JPY 144.66-145.23 ; AUD 0.6457-0.6500; NZD 0.5954-0.5993.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,943/oz; Crude Oil -1.0% at $8236/brl; Copper -0.6% at $3.6965/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears approach 1.0900 as sour sentiment, firmer yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD prints a two-day losing streak while falling to the fresh one-week low around 1.0930. The Euro pair extends the previous week’s U-turn from the support-turned-resistance line stretched from late May towards breaking a short-term key support line and the 100-DMA.
GBP/USD remains under pressure below the 1.2670 area, investors await UK inflation data, FOMC Minutes
The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure and trades in a negative territory for the fourth consecutive week. The upbeat UK data fails to lift the Pound Sterling as investors are concerned about the possibility of a further rate hike that would impact the UK economy.
Gold defends 200-day EMA amid risk-aversion, bearish bias remains
Gold enters a bearish consolidation phase and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses just above the $1,910 level, or the lowest since July 7 touched during the Asian session. The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Solana posts 10% weekly gains, with attention shifting to altcoins as BTC, ETH consolidate along equilibrium
Solana has recorded notable gains, outperforming cryptocurrencies with big market capitalizations like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
China: The third quarter has started on a weak note, need a weaker RMB?
The Q2 economic growth in China has significantly slowed down due to various factors, such as a reduced reopening boost, a shift from inventory building to destocking, a decline in housing activity, and weak external demand.