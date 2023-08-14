Share:

Asia market update: Asian equities down as China’s continued bad data worsens over the weekend; Contagion spreading among defaulting CN property developers? Fears spread to Asian currencies; CN “data dump” tomorrow.

General trend

China weekend developments

- A lot of bad macro and micro news out of China over the weekend. See below in China section and for more details refer to TTN Research Alert over the weekend: (CN) TTN Research Alert: Is China’s Lehman Brothers moment approaching? Weekend of bad news; CN New Yuan loans and Aggregate Financing plummet; Country Garden suspends its 11 onshore bonds; ZEG (aka “China’s Blackstone”) rumored to be in liquidity crisis totaling CNY230B; ZEG subsidiary fails to pay out on due bonds; 3 of China’s top 7 Trust companies rumored to be in liquidity trouble; China insurance companies’ ability to withstand flood insurance claims being called into question.

China Monday trading

- Following on from the weekend, today CN property developer Sino-Ocean suspended trading of its 6.00% guaranteed notes due 2024.

- Shares of Nacity Property and KBC opened sharply lower after saying they did not receive payments on maturing trust products from Zhongrong, a Zhongzhi Enterprise-linked Trust Company (ZEG is known as ‘China’s Blackstone’).

- Companies linked to ZEG are opening lower, including My Gym Education (002621.SZ) AND Xinjiang Zhundong Petroleum (002207.SZ).

- Country Garden plunges another 16% to HK$0.82 after the company suspended 11 onshore bonds from today (see below and also TTN Research Alert above).

- Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index -4.4%.

- Bank of China hits 52-week low at HK$22.20 (potential contagion to CN banks?).

- China 1-day repo rate rises by >30bps on what would normally just be a typical mid-month day.

- FT: 'Huge' inflows to China ETFs prompt speculation about state buying, notes flows over the past 2 weeks.

- Copper -0.5% at near one-month low as China demand pessimism builds.

- Main Asian equity markets down between 1% to 2.5% across the board.

Currencies

- Asia currencies are falling to multi-month lows on news out of China and a potential flight to USD safety as well as on the back of higher UST yields (US 10-yr +2.5bps to be over 4.18%).

- USD/JPY breaches 145 level, reaching 145.23, highest since Nov 10, 2022 even as JGBs also up 3.6bps to 0.6250.

- USD/CNH strengthens to 7.27, the weakest CNH since Jun 30, with Yuan being fixed by PBOC at the weakest level since July 12 (see below).

- AUD hovering at its May lows ~64.5, and threatening to head towards low 60’s level last seen back in November.

- NZD is already there, having broken below 60 to ~59.5, last seen in November 2022.

- Elsewhere in Asia the Indonesian Rupiah IDR falls 0.8% to 15.325 against USD, lowest level since March 21.

- The Philippine Peso PHP falling+ 0.6% to 56.92 against USD, lowest since Nov 23, 2022.

- The Indonesia Central Bank just before lunch performed its first triple-intervention in FX and local markets since the US regional banking crisis of March this year.

- Indian rupee drops below 83/USD for first time since October 2022, followed quickly by news that the India Central Bank said to be likely selling dollars via state-run banks.

- Overall, the US dollar index DXY +0.2% to 102.93, highest in one month.

Other news

- Australian and NZ earnings season hits its peak this week and next.

- US equity FUTs -0.2% to -0.3% during Asia trading.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Foxconn due to report Q2 earnings.

- Tue JP GDP, AU RBA Meeting Minutes, CN Industrial Production / Retail Sales / FA Investment.

- Tue night US Retail Sales.

- Wed China House Price Index.

- Wed night US FOMC Minutes.

- Thu JP Balance of Trade, AU employment.

- Fri JP CPI.

Holidays in Asia this week

- Mon Aug 14 Thailand.

- Tue Aug 15 South Korea.

- Thu Aug 17 Indonesia.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,330.

- New Zealand July Performance Service Index (PSI): 47.8 v 50.1 prior (goes back into contraction after 17 months of expansion).

- New Zealand Jun Net Migration: 5.0K v 4.9K prior.

- New Zealand NZIER Shadow Board recommends RBNZ keep OCR on hold this week (inline).

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.9% at 3,159.

- Hang Seng opens -2.0% at 18,697.

- Hong Kong Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: -1.3% v -1.3% prelim; Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.5% prelim (Fri night update).

- Tesla China cuts Model Y Performance price to CNY349.900, Cuts Model Y Long-Range price to CNY299,900; Effective Aug 14.

- Sino-Ocean (3377.HK) Suspends trading of 6.00% guaranteed notes due 2024.

- China 1-day repo rate rises by >30bps.

- China 10-year government bond yield declines by >3bps.

- FT: 'Huge' inflows to China ETFs prompt speculation about state buying, notes flows over the past 2 weeks.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1686 v 7.1587 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY6B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY3B v net CNY0B prior.

Weekend updates from China

- China July new Yuan loans (CNY): 345.9B V 780.0BE (lowest since 2009 and down 89% M/M) (weekend update).

- China July aggregate financing (CNY): 528B V 1.100TE (weekend update).

- China July M2 money supply Y/Y: 10.7% V 11.0%E (weekend update).

- Country Garden (2007.HK) will suspend trading of its 11 onshore bonds from Monday, Aug 14 - filing to Shenzhen Stock Exchange (weekend update).

- Zhongzhi Enterprise-linked Trust Company fails to pay out maturing trust products (weekend update).

- (601788.CN) Everbright Xinglong Trust denies recent rumors of not being able to redeem certain trust products (weekend update).

- Greenland (600606.CN) Suspends trading for 2026 bond; cited unpaid interest on the notes - update from Aug 11th.

- Traders circulating unverified Twitter chatter that 'several huge trust companies in China are near defaults.

- PBOC-backed paper reportedly defends financial support to China economy; Notes volatility in China monthly loan data is normal (weekend update).

- Tier1 analysts see limited space for significant PBOC monetary easing in the near term; Expect a total of 15bps cut in 1-year LPR in Q3 and a potential RRR cut going forward to help restore some credit demand (weekend update).

- President Biden calls China 'bad folks' and a 'ticking time bomb' because of its economic challenges; 'That’s not good because when bad folks have problems, they do bad things' (weekend update).

- China Securities Regulator (CSRC): China and Hong Kong stock connect to allow block trading; Allows registration of freight index futures (weekend update).

- TTN Research Alert: Is China’s Lehman Brothers moment approaching? Weekend of bad news; (weekend update).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.1% at 32,456.

- USD/JPY Rises above ¥145 [highest since Nov 10th 2022]; US 10-year Treasury yield +2.5bps.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

South Korea

- Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,586.

- South Korea FX Official: Won (KRW) decline is due to 'strong' US dollar.

Other Asia

- Taiwan Vice-President William Lai lands in NY via transit; Visit is condemned by China.

- USD/IDR (ID) Indonesia Central Bank (BI) performs "triple intervention" in spot FX, domestic and NDF markets to prevent high volatility – (last triple intervention was in March 2023).

- India Central Bank said to be likely selling dollars via state-run banks.

- Philippine Central Bank (BSP) Gov Remolona: Keeping an eye on the FX market.

North America

- JULY PPI FINAL DEMAND M/M: 0.3% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 0.8% V 0.7%E (Fri night update).

- AUG PRELIMINARY UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN CONFIDENCE: 71.2 V 71.3E (Fri night update).

- USDA WORLD AGRICULTURAL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ESTIMATES (WASDE) CROP REPORT (Fri night update).

- DuPont unit that developed a "revolutionary" new material that could potentially be used for advanced weaponry was sold to a Chinese company, revealing cracks and tensions in Cfius and the US national-security vetting process – WSJ.

- US Steel (X) Cleveland-Cliffs proposes to acquire U.S. Steel in cash and stock transaction; the implied total consideration value is $35/share; the offer was rejected by U.S. Steel's board.

Europe

- UK Q2 PRELIMINARY GDP Q/Q: 0.2% V 0.0%E; Y/Y: 0.4% V 0.2%E (highest Q/Q growth since Q2 2022).

- UK Jun Monthly GDP M/M: 0.5% v 0.2%e (highest since Oct 2022).

- UK JUN INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: 1.8% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: +0.7% V -1.1%E.

-Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt: If we stick to our plan, we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy - post data comments.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 -0.9%; ASX 200 -1.2%; Hang Seng -2.5%; Shanghai Composite -1.0%; Kospi -1.0%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.5%; FTSE100 -1.2%.

- EUR 1.0929-1.10955 ; JPY 144.66-145.23 ; AUD 0.6457-0.6500; NZD 0.5954-0.5993.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,943/oz; Crude Oil -1.0% at $8236/brl; Copper -0.6% at $3.6965/lb.